Jennifer Garner said she is not pregnant and will never be after a fan asked her the personal question on social media.

The pregnancy speculation came after the "Elektra" star shared an Instagram video taken from the family farm. In the clip, she introduced viewers to their cows and introduced their names. Fans did not pay attention to the animals but to the suspicious bulge on her belly.

The video showed Garner wearing denim overalls and the bump appeared each time she pulled at the straps of her outfit.

"My family farm is, as the kids say, my organic, biodynamic happy place. I can't help but feel like the love my Aunt and Uncle put into growing this year's sweet potato crop will add to @onceuponafarm's delicious goodness for your kids. But first—meet our lawnmowers: Simon, Pete, Boaz, Pignut, Mistletoe, and Mayapple," she captioned the video.

One user straight-out asked "Are you pregnant? in the comments section. Another chimed in and wrote, "I was wondering the same thing..."

The question triggered negative responses from the fans, who think the user was being rude for asking if Garner is pregnant.

"So rude! You don't just ask a woman if she's pregnant! MANNERS 101," one fan wrote and another commented, "Imagine thinking that's ok to ask. Imagine being so obtuse that you forget human decency. Who raised you? Sucks to be you."

Garner put the speculation to bed when she replied to the user. She told her that she is 48 years old and already has three healthy kids.

"And am not— and never will be — pregnant," the "Alias" star replied and joked that she may have gained weight from staying home because of COVID-19.

"We can lay that pupper to rest. Have I gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story," Garner added.

Pregnancy speculation aside, the fans complimented the actress for looking good. They told her that she does not look pregnant but looks good, healthy, amazing, and happy. Even fellow Hollywood celebrities Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon agreed, with the latter commenting that Garner just made her day with the overalls.