Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence tied the knot with art-dealer fiance Cooke Maroney in a star-studded ceremony in Rhode Island on Saturday. The duo got engaged in February this year.

The couple recited their vows in front of over 150 of their guests at the vintage Belcourt of Newport Castle. It is the home of Alex and Ani CEO, Carolyn Rafaelian. Jennifer Lawrence reportedly selected a Dior gown for her big day.

The lavish ceremony was attended by a number of A-list stars including Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Emma Stone, Amy Schumer. According to Entertainment Tonight, Ashley Olsen, David O. Russell, Adele, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden were also in attendance at the star-studded affair. Many of the wedding guests were staying at Gurney's Newport Resort & Marina before the ceremony.

The ceremony comes over a month after the duo were speculated to be secretly married after they were spotted at New York City's marriage bureau.

The afterparty of the celeb couple's wedding kicked off early Sunday, as guests feasted on burgers and fries from Boston's Baddest Burger Food Truck and Maine-ly Lobstah of Norwood, Massachusetts.

The "Silver Lining" actress is yet to make red carpet debut with the art-dealer but keeps gushing about Maroney in her interviews, despite her habit to keep her personal life out of the public eye. She first opened up about the relationship on Catt Sadler's podcast, "Naked with Catt Sadler" and said Maroney is "the greatest human being she has ever met."

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she told the podcast. Lawrence added that she will be taking Maroney's last name as she wants to "legally bind" him with her forever.

"It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like, 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take up on that offer," she said. The actress started dating the Gladstone 64 art gallery owner in June 2018 and got engaged even before completing a year of dating.