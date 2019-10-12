Jennifer Lawrence and her beau Cooke Maroney is reportedly all set to tie the knot in October. This was revealed on the "Hot Hollywood" podcast on Wednesday. The pair got engaged after less than a year of dating, being introduced by mutual friends.

Before their impending nuptials, the couple was seen having a low key dinner at a downtown restaurant on Friday. Jennifer Lawrence was earlier spotted getting a haircut at Serge Normant, after spending some time at a skin clinic, preparing for her October wedding. US Weekly has confirmed that the actress would be walking down the aisle in October.

The news of Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence's engagement to her art dealer beau, Cooke Maroney was confirmed in February. US Weekly then confirmed that that 29-year-old actress and the 33-year-old Maroney were engaged. They sparked wedding rumours when they were spotted at the marriage bureau in New York City in September.

"Jennifer and Cooke were at the weddings bureau together on the morning of September 16. They had a female friend and a photographer with them the entire time. They sat in the couches to the left and were trying to remain unseen," an insider told the publication earlier. The source added that the couple "looked very much in love" during the outing.

The source added that the couples friend and photographer were standing in front of them. "Jennifer had her head rested on Cooke's shoulder and they were holding hands," the insider added.

Another source told that the pair's fall wedding will be "simple and sophisticated," rather than an "over-the-top celebration."

"I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully and you know, he's my best friend. I feel very honored to become a Maroney," Lawrence told in the "NAKED with Catt Sadler" podcast.

The "Hunger Games" star added that she would be taking her fiancé's last name as she wants to "legally bind" him with her forever. "It's the greatest. You find your favourite person on the planet, you're like: 'You can't leave.' So, I wanted to take up on that offer,'" she said.

Lawrence started dating the Gladstone 64 art gallery owner in June 2018. The duo was recently pictured apartment hunting in Manhattan. She was previously linked to the likes of Chris Martin, Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky.