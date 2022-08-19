The preparations for the upcoming second wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in the "Batman" star's Georgia estate have started, a new report claimed.

PageSix reported that a marquee being constructed on Affleck's property was seen Thursday as employees toiled through the day in preparation for the star-studded second wedding of Lopez and the "Gone Girl" star.

The entertainment news outlet previously reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's three-day "intimate celebration for family and friends" will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. The newlyweds would then tie the knot again on Saturday in front of their family and celebrity friends.

Among the guests expected to grace Lopez and Affleck's wedding are Drea de Matteo, Casey Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon. Sources also told PageSix that there is going to be a barbecue on Sunday.

Jay Shetty is expected to officiate the Bennifer wedding. Most, if not all, fans are aware that Jennifer Lopez and the celebrity coach have been close for quite some time already.

The wife of Ben Affleck even opened up to Shetty about her relationship struggles through the years. In his podcast, Lopez divulged she was doing therapy in her 30s and that "there [was] a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like 'I love myself!' But obviously, I was doing all of these things in my personal relationship that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it."

Jennifer Lopez furthered, "I took time, and it's a journey, and it's still a journey for me."

To recall, Lopez and Affleck exchanged their vows in July during a ceremony in Las Vegas. The "On the Floor" hitmaker took to her "On the JLo" newsletter to gush over their nuptials in Sin City.

Jennifer Lopez said to her subscribed fans, "Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The ladylove of Ben Affleck added, "Behind us, two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Lopez and Affleck went on to celebrate their honeymoon in Paris, France. The lovebirds were even spotted packing on the PDA and strolling the French streets with their kids.