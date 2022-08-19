Images of the injuries Angelina Jolie sustained during a fight with Brad Pitt in a September 2016 brawl in their private place have been unveiled, a new report claimed.

The "Maleficent" star reportedly submitted snaps of bruises on her hand and elbow to an FBI inquiry into the incident that later led Jolie to file for divorce.

The FBI report, as PageSix previously reported, stated that Angelina Jolie told investigators that Brad Pitt, who had been drinking during that flight back from Nice, France, to the U.S., shouted at her in the restroom.

Jolie accused Pitt of grabbing her by the head and shoulders, shaking her, pushing her into the bathroom wall and yelling at her, saying, "You're f---ing up this family." The "Gia" star also divulged that two of their minor kids – whose names were redacted in the FBI report – "were outside the door crying and asked, 'Are you OK Mommy?"

Brad Pitt reportedly shouted in response, "No, mommy's not OK. She's ruining this family. She's crazy." Angelina Jolie shared that comment prompted one of their children to retaliate, stating, "It's not her, it's you, you p---k," which fumed the "Ad Astra" actor.

Jolie then alleged that she saw Pitt run toward one of their kids "like he was going to attack," at which point the "Salt" star said she got her ex-husband into a choke hold that he tried to break by throwing himself back and pushing her into the chairs behind them.

The mom of six claimed that she suffered injuries to her back and elbow as a result and shared a photo of the injury to her elbow with the FBI. Black-and-white photocopies of the said images are attached to the report, as well as Jolie's handwritten pages, allegedly from her children, containing descriptions of the incident.

Unfortunately, the handwritten pages were mostly redacted. Also, during the fight, Angelina Jolie claimed Brad Pitt said one of their children "looks like a f---ing Columbine kid."

As if that is not enough, Jolie stated in the report that the "One Upon a Time in Hollywood" lead star continued to drink during the trip. She also accused Pitt of pouring beer on her while she was trying to sleep.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reportedly had a physical altercation when they arrived in Los Angeles. The "Eternals" actress claimed her ex-partner prevented her and their kids from deplaning for around 20 minutes.

Aside from her back and elbow, the FBI report also stated that Jolie also suffered "a rug burn type wound" on her left hand. A photo of the said would is reportedly included in the redacted report.

Angelina Jolie allegedly claimed she could have caused a scratch on Brad Pitt, but she reportedly believed she had him more in a chokehold. The former husband of Jennifer Aniston was not arrested or charged in connection with the incident after the GBI completed an investigation in November 2016.