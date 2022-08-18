Wynonna and Ashley Judd are going head-to-head over their late mother's $25 million fortune, a new report claimed.

Star Magazine reported that both Wynonna Judd and Ashley were shocked when they found out that their mother, Naomi Judd, left her estate to her husband, Larry Strickland, with whom she had a relationship for 33 years.

The unnamed insider also noted that Naomi's relationship with Wynonna and Ashley Judd has always been estranged.

It claimed, "It's no secret Naomi's relationship with the girls was fraught over the years. But cutting them out of the will was a final slap in the face. Ashley and Wynonna have famously disagreed over the years, and the fear is that instead of Naomi's death bringing them closer, it might tear them further apart. They've been at each other's throats."

The tipster added that Wynonna Judd feels that Ashley should have been the only one cut out of their mother's will. After all, Wynonna Judd and Naomi were the ones who helped Ashley rise to fame.

The unidentified informant furthered, "They had their successful music career, and everyone in Nashville knew Wynonna was the more talented member of the Judds. There are music rights and future royalties to consider, things like that."

The tattler also told the news outlet that Wynonna and Ashley Judd had very different relationships with the late Naomi Judd. So, it allegedly was kind of twisted that their mother unknowingly pitted her daughters against each other because of her will.

The source shared, "Ashley and Wynonna both know their mother wasn't great with her finances; she hated saving and was clueless about taxes. Larry handled all that financial stuff, and Ashley and Wynona assumed he had set up trusts for them well before her death."

Ashley and Wynonna Judd have yet to comment on the reports saying they are going head-to-head over Naomi's $25 million fortune. So, devoted followers of the Judd family should take all these unverified claims with a huge grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.