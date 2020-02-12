Jennifer Lopez is not putting daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz in the spotlight to prepare her for a singing career, even after she gained media attention following her performance at the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Fans are still talking about JLo singing with her daughter at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The 11-year old showcased impressive vocals when she belted out "Let's Get Loud" along with her mum. Now people are wondering if Emme is going to follow in her parents' (dad is singer Marc Anthony) footsteps and start a singing career herself.

However, Lopez straight out denied that Emme is going to work professionally as a singer. She explained that singing is just something that they connect on so it is special for them.

"For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing," Lopez told Extra TV.

The 50-year-old "Hustlers" star showed her fans that she is that kind of mum who does not want to force things on her child. JLo shared that she lets Emme decide for herself what she wants and does not want to do.

"I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn't want to that's fine with me too," she said, adding "But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves. And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter.

She shared that Emme "floors me every time" when asked how proud she is of her. Lopez also called her daughter "an angel."

Emme certainly has incredible vocal cords and she already showcased this ahead of the recent Super Bowl Halftime Show. She was there on stage with her mum during her "It's My Party" world tour in 2019. Lopez admitted that she "choked up" just looking at her daughter singing.