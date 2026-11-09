The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation reported approximately $9.2 billion (nearly £7 billion) in assets at the end of 2024, placing it among the largest private philanthropic foundations in the United States. At its centre is Lori Huang, the wife of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, who has largely stayed out of the public spotlight while helping oversee the couple's charitable work.

Despite her husband's international profile, Lori has maintained a relatively private life. However, her role as president of the foundation gives her an important position in one of the technology industry's largest philanthropic foundations.

Who Is Lori Huang?

Lori, formerly known as Lori Mills, met Jensen while they were both studying engineering at Oregon State University. She was 19 and he was 17 when they first crossed paths in an electrical engineering class, where they were paired as lab partners.

Jensen has previously recalled approaching her by asking whether she wanted to see his homework. Their university connection eventually developed into a relationship, and the couple married in 1985.

Lori graduated from Oregon State University with a degree in electrical engineering. Although Jensen went on to become one of the most recognisable figures in the technology industry, she has generally avoided the same level of public attention.

The couple have two children and have built a life together spanning more than four decades.

Lori's Role in the Foundation

The Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation was established in 2007 and is based in Palo Alto, California. Lori serves as its president, while Jensen is listed as its secretary and chief financial officer.

The foundation's assets reached approximately $9.2 billion by the end of 2024, according to its financial filings. Much of the foundation's wealth has been closely connected to Nvidia shares, whose value has risen substantially alongside the company's growth.

Its philanthropic interests include higher education, public health, science, technology and STEM initiatives. The organisation has also supported community groups in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Foundation's Biggest Causes

One of the foundation's most significant beneficiaries is Oregon State University, where Lori and Jensen met. Their contributions have helped fund engineering education and research facilities, including the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex.

In 2022, the couple announced a $50 million (£37 million) gift towards the university's planned $200 million (£149 million) research and education centre. The project focuses on areas including artificial intelligence, robotics, materials science and environmental research.

The foundation has also supported mental health organisations, including Crisis Text Line and Mental Health Innovations, alongside other charitable causes.

However, its giving practices have attracted questions about transparency. A substantial portion of its 2024 charitable distributions went to a donor-advised fund, meaning the ultimate recipients of that money are not immediately clear from the foundation's public filings.

A Private Figure Behind a Major Philanthropic Operation

Despite the foundation's enormous financial resources, it maintains a relatively low public profile. It does not operate a conventional public-facing website or advertise an extensive grant application programme.

Lori's position as president nevertheless places her at the heart of the couple's charitable activities. While Jensen's work at Nvidia has made him a household name in the technology world, her contribution has largely taken place away from the cameras.

Together, the couple have directed substantial resources towards education, scientific research and public health, building a philanthropic organisation whose financial scale has grown alongside Nvidia's remarkable success.