US intelligence officials remain divided over whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman linked to former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, was working for Beijing's intelligence services, despite months of surveillance and an investigation into her activities. The disagreement follows reports that Huang's alleged relationship with the businesswoman may have exposed sensitive information about American artificial intelligence technology.

Investigators have not publicly established that she knowingly acted as a Chinese spy or passed confidential information to Beijing. The uncertainty has raised questions about the evidence behind the allegations, particularly as congressional committees seek testimony from Jensen Huang.

Officials Disagree Over Alice Huang Spy Allegations

According to CNN, intelligence gathered during the investigation, including intercepted communications, has failed to conclusively establish that Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. Some intelligence officials reportedly consider her a significant counterintelligence concern, while others remain unconvinced that she knowingly worked for Beijing.

Attorney General Todd Blanche addressed the uncertainty on 12 November, saying there were 'no conclusions reached by the Department of Justice, or by me, or by [FBI] Director Patel around who she is or is not'.

Representative Jim Himes, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, also questioned what investigators had established following a classified briefing. 'What's the relationship with Alice Huang and the Chinese, and what do we know about what influence or information was traded? Because today, at least, I don't know,' Himes said.

President Donald Trump similarly acknowledged that her alleged intelligence role remained unresolved.

Alice Huang's Connection to Nvidia

Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, previously held a senior position at Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, which purchased substantial quantities of Nvidia's advanced AI chips. She reportedly developed a close personal relationship with Jensen Huang, attracting attention from American intelligence officials concerned about possible foreign influence.

Earlier reporting suggested that a classified intelligence assessment identified her as someone potentially recruited by China's Ministry of State Security. However, subsequent accounts have described disagreements over whether investigators possessed sufficient evidence of recruitment, direction or deliberate intelligence gathering.

China has rejected the espionage allegations, while Singaporean authorities have disputed aspects of reporting about investigations involving Huang. No espionage-related criminal charges against either Huang have been publicly announced.

Chip Exports Add to Nvidia China Investigation

The intelligence questions overlap with a separate investigation into whether advanced Nvidia chips purchased by Megaspeed were illegally diverted to China. US authorities have examined the company's semiconductor transactions amid concerns that restricted technology could have reached Chinese customers through Southeast Asian intermediaries.

However, providing Chinese customers with remote access to computing infrastructure located outside China does not automatically constitute an export-control violation. Megaspeed has denied illegally diverting chips, while Nvidia has maintained that its internal reviews found no evidence of improper shipments.

Nvidia reportedly stopped new sales to Megaspeed in June 2025.

Following Jensen Huang's resignation, congressional committees have also sought his testimony about the reported relationship and Nvidia's security procedures. The central question remains whether Alice Huang's access to the former Nvidia chief executive represented a genuine intelligence operation or a security concern that has yet to be substantiated by conclusive evidence.