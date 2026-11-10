Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's admission of infidelity has raised questions about what his wife, Lori Huang, could receive if their marriage ended. Forbes estimated his fortune at $155.2 billion (£115.6 billion) on Monday, 9 November 2026, although neither spouse has announced plans to divorce.

The speculation followed Huang's public apology on Sunday, 8 November, when he acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife. Nvidia's board also announced an independent investigation into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by foreign intelligence.

'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children,' Huang wrote in a statement published by Nvidia.

He accepted responsibility and expressed hope that his family could eventually recover from the damage.

'I know an apology cannot undo what I have done,' he added.

Could Jensen Huang's Divorce Cost Him Half His Nvidia Fortune?

The financial implications of a potential separation could be substantial, given the couple's long marriage and Huang's extensive Nvidia holdings.

California generally requires married couples to divide community property equally during divorce proceedings. Assets acquired before marriage, certain inheritances and gifts may qualify as separate property.

That distinction matters when dealing with a fortune built largely through company shares.

Half of Huang's estimated $155.2 billion (£115.6 billion) net worth would equal approximately $77.6 billion (£57.8 billion). However, that calculation does not establish how much Lori Huang could legally receive.

Any settlement would depend on the classification of their assets, outstanding liabilities, trust arrangements and possible marital agreements.

There is no public confirmation that the couple signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement.

Nvidia's May 2026 proxy statement attributes approximately 870.6 million shares, representing 3.58% of its outstanding stock, to Huang under securities reporting rules.

Much of that holding is associated with trusts in which Jensen and Lori Huang serve as co-trustees.

The filing states that both spouses may be deemed to share beneficial ownership and voting powers over shares held through those arrangements.

However, such disclosures do not necessarily establish their respective economic interests or determine how the assets would be treated in divorce proceedings.

Approximately 58.7 million shares are also associated with their charitable foundation. Nvidia states that neither spouse has a personal financial interest in those holdings.

Jensen Huang and Lori Huang's Marriage Began Before Nvidia's Success

The couple met while studying electrical engineering at Oregon State University, where they were assigned as laboratory partners.

They married five years later, before Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993.

Lori subsequently became closely involved in their philanthropic work and serves as president of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation.

Their charitable commitments include $50 million (£37.3 million) towards Oregon State University's Collaborative Innovation Complex.

Forbes compared the hypothetical financial implications of their separation with Jeff Bezos' 2019 divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

Scott received Amazon shares valued at approximately $36 billion (£26.8 billion) when that settlement was finalised.

Huang's admission followed reports concerning Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is unrelated to him. Nvidia is separately investigating allegations of possible foreign intelligence targeting.

The company says it has no reason to believe national security or corporate secrets were compromised.

Lori Huang has not publicly commented on her husband's affair or indicated whether she intends to seek a divorce.