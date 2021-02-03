"Jeopardy!" announced on Tuesday that news anchors Anderson Cooper and Savannah Guthrie will join the show as interim hosts.

Executive producer Mike Richards shared the news in a press release to welcome the new names in the roster of guest hosts. "The Doctor Oz Show" host Dr. Mehmet Oz and CNN Chief Medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will also join Cooper and Guthrie on the game show.

They will be hosting the coming season of "Jeopardy!" in an effort to raise funds for the charities of their choice. The money donated will equal the cumulative winnings of all the contestants who compete during their hosting week.

"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," Richards said.

Dr. Oz confirmed his involvement through a repost of the announcement on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gupta looked back on his childhood years watching "Jeopardy!" with his parents and now with his own family. He also expressed his gratitude to be part of the guest hosts.

"I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek," he wrote.

I used to watch @Jeopardy with my parents and now with my own kids. The thing is: there is just something so beautiful and reassuring about facts, simple straightforward facts. I cherish that. An honor to be an upcoming guest host, but seriously miss the great Alex Trebek. pic.twitter.com/pzIUoaGoaW — Dr. Sanjay Gupta (@drsanjaygupta) February 3, 2021

The addition of Cooper, Guthrie, Dr. Oz, and Dr. Gupta comes on the heels of news that journalist Katie Couric will also serve as interim host. It is not known yet which game show week they will step on the podium. Currently, "Greatest of all Time" "Jeopardy!" winner, Ken Jennings, who also serves as the show's consulting producer, is acting as host.

The press release also included the names of the other "Jeopardy!" guest hosts on the roster. These include 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "Big Bang Theory star" and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik, and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker. They too will serve as hosts for charity. Richards will take over the duties after Jennings. The show has yet to find a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.