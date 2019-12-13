Jessica Biel laughs it out with friends in a video she posted on Instagram days after her husband Justin Timberlake apologised for his lack of judgement.

"The Sinner" star shared a video on Thursday, that shows her posing for the camera with a group of friends. The 37-year-old actress looks fresh-faced with her hair up in a ponytail. She is also dressed casually in a gray tracksuit.

The friends strike different poses as they smiled for the camera as part of an ad for Gaiam, a yoga business.

"When the team turns it ON for the @gaiam camera," Biel captioned the video, which Timberlake commented with "Squad!"

The "Seventh Heaven" alum is Gaiam's 2018 ambassador and the yoga business has a collection of apparel under her name, the "Gaiam X Jessica Biel Capsule Collection." Biel got into yoga about a decade ago, after a friend who was an instructor encouraged her to try the exercise.

It is only fitting that she dedicates the video to Gaiam. But other than it being an ad for the company, fans cannot help but comment that it is the first post she shared since Timberlake publicly apologised for his cheating controversy.

The singer took to his Instagram on Dec. 4 to write a lengthy apology after he was photographed and videoed getting cozy with his "Palmer" co-star. Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright play lovers in the film, but the onscreen chemistry was also seen offscreen.

In the video, the clearly intoxicated Timberlake held hands with Wainwright after she placed her hand on his thigh. Sources have since denied that anything romantic happened since they were with a group of friends. The actor backed their claims in his apology letter where he reiterated that nothing happened between him and Wainwright, and that he regretted his behaviour because he had too much to drink.

Still, the scandal it brought prompted the "Trolls" actor to say sorry to Biel for his "lapse of judgement." He wrote that he should have known better since he does not want to be a bad example to their 4-year-old son, Silas.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be," Timberlake wrote.

Biel still has to address the scandal while Timberlake has resumed filming on "Palmer."