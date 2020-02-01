Jessica Biel is paying a sweet tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake for his birthday on Friday. The actress posted four never-seen-before photographs on Instagram to celebrate her husband's 39th birthday. The couple showed off a lot of PDA in the pictures.

The first photo shows the couple kissing after Justin Timberlake received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music last year. The second one shows Jessica Biel holding hands with her husband, another shows them in Halloween costumes and in the last one, Timberlake wears a hat as her holds his wife.

"Happy birthday to the most timeless man I know. You somehow grow up without growing old. We love you so much," Biel captioned the Instagram slideshow, as reported by Just Jared.

These pictures come after Timberlake was spotted holding hand with his "Palmer" co-star Alisha Wainwright, in New Orleans. The "Friends With Benefit" actor was photographed with his on-screen love interest on the balcony of a bar in New Orleans in November, during a party for the cast and crew of the film. The actor wasn't wearing his wedding ring, which added to the rumours.

Timberlake issued a statement after the incident. He also apologised to his wife on Instagram. He admitted to "a strong lapse in judgment."

"Let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that," he wrote.

The 37-year-old actress has been married to the musician-cum actor for more than seven years. The two started dating in January 2007, before becoming engaged in December 2011. The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Puglia, Italy in October 2012 with around 100 guests. They are now parents to four-year-old son -- Silas.