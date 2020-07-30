Jessica Simpson shares how she confronted the woman who abused her when she was aged 6 to 12 in an interview with Katherine Schwarzenegger on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old singer said that she confronted her abuser "about eight years ago" and talked to her honestly about the experience. She said she just up and went to her and said, "I know you know what was going on and I know that you were being abused."

Simpson said the woman, who was a family friend, was also abused by an older guy who was "always there at the house as well." He never touched the singer but she experienced the same abuse from the woman.

"He would abuse her and then she would come to me and do the stuff to me — and so in so many ways I felt bad for her and I was allowing the abuse to happen," she told Schwarzenegger during her "Gift of Forgiveness" podcast interview.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" star revealed that she forgave her abuser and even encouraged her to seek healing. She also made it clear that she never wants to be near her or see her ever again.

"I told her in the moment, 'I know that you have a lot to deal with' and I told her that I think she should probably talk to someone and find a way to understand those moments and to forgive those moments and to heal from those moments," Simpson explained, adding that she told the woman that she forgave her and she is not going to "live in denial about it."

The "Sweet Kisses" hitmaker told Schwarzenegger that if she was honest with her abuser it would clear her conscience. Simpson revealed that she even sent the woman a copy of her memoir "Open Book," where she opened up about the abuse, in the hopes that it would bring her healing.

In "Open Book," Simpson revealed that the abuse started with tickles on her back until it progressed to something "extremely uncomfortable." She told her parents about it when she was 12 and they suspected all along that something was going on. They never talked about it again after that.