Jesy Nelson may be embarking on a solo music career after her exit from Little Mix if her recent cryptic posts on social media are anything to go by.

Fans are convinced that the singer is making new music when she shared a music-themed selfie on Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the snaps, "Let's go" along with a series of musical note emojis.

Jesy Nelson shares that she's working on solo music. ? pic.twitter.com/9hWzdWgCRr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 17, 2021

"R we getting music? Ignore if yes," one fan commented and another wrote, "Music emojis? Spill the tea sis!" She even liked one comment from a fan who asked, "Are we getting JN1???"

? Jesy liked a comment about her solo debut in her last Instragram post ?. What you guys think about that? pic.twitter.com/lrhG9NTjIk — Little Mix Squad (@SquadBrasilLM) February 16, 2021

On Instagram Stories, Nelson also shared a photo taken from a recording studio. The posts hyped fans up to hear her sing again, possibly in her first solo album after leaving Little Mix.

Jesy is in the studio!



She's been liking some comments about new music on Instagram as well her new post's caption is "Let's go ???"



Something's on the way ? pic.twitter.com/kbIYqAXXzd Why advertise with us February 16, 2021

Over at Twitter, netizens barraged the 29-year old singer with questions about her future plans.

"Miss Jesy Nelson sharing a story on IG where she in the studio aaaaaah we getting a solo record?!" one fan tweeted and another chimed in, "Good that Jesy is at the studio. She never said was going to quit singing!"

"Praying we get a Jesy Nelson ballad her voice is literally perfect in towers, nobody like you, good enough," one wrote to which another fan replied, "I'm expecting some really meaningful stuff from her as well as more badass maybe some r&b vibes too!"

Is jesy nelson releasing solo music?! Omfg — *agressive baby goat* (@omgKoren) February 16, 2021

There is still no concrete proof that she plans to stay in the music industry. But eagle-eyed fans pointed out that she recently followed certain songwriters and music producers on Instagram. This only further fuels speculations that she could be planning to forge a solo career.

Jesy just followed 2 producers/songwriter of LM5 on Instagram — yasuki (@updatejadet) February 16, 2021

Others suspected that Nelson could be collaborating on new music with production duo Loose Change, who previously helped Little Mix with their "LM5" album.

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020 to focus on her mental health. She admitted that being in a girl group took its toll on her wellbeing. She decided to leave so she can take time to recharge and focus on herself after nine years of performing and making music together.