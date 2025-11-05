Jimmy Fallon has found himself sparking backlash online for an offhand remark during a recent interview with Hunter Schafer. While promoting her latest film on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress was referred to as 'bud'—a term that didn't sit well with netizens.

Jimmy Fallon's Interview With Hunter Schafer

Schafer appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in which she portrays Tigris Snow, the compassionate cousin of future 'President Coriolanus Snow,' who begins to question the Capitol's cruelty.

During the interview, Fallon brought up the fact that Schafer has been a fan of The Hunger Games franchise since she was young. Fallon proceeded to show a childhood photo of her wearing a 'Capitol People' inspired costume for Halloween

Hunter shared that she was 'obsessed' with the outfits of the 'Capitol People,' which is why she had made her own costume.

In response, Fallon enthusiastically said, 'Oh, fun! It's unbelievable! This is really cool, now you're in Hunger Games — as a Capitol person!'

The Tonight Show host continued to express his excitement by holding up a promotional photo of Hunter in character for the movie, saying, 'Look at you! Congratulations, bud!'

'Bud' Didn't Sit Well With Netizens

The Hunger Games star didn't appear to be bothered by the term 'bud' used by Fallon, but many viewers were, bringing up the concern on social media. The casual nickname—commonly used between men or towards boys—was criticised for its masculine connotations, especially given that Schafer is a transgender woman.

One social media user responded to the viral clip saying, 'It was a trigger word for me,' adding that they considered it to be 'damn near a slur for trans women.'

Another one said, 'I actually felt my body shrivel up as my soul left my body out of pure cringe. Absolutely stunning woman, and he calls her "bud".'

Another user has expressed similar sentiments with, 'I literally can't stand it when people call me bud. It's so degrading and it really shows that they don't see me (or Hunter or any trans woman) as a woman!'

As the controversy gained traction, the UK's first transgender national television newsreader, India Willoughby, also expressed her disappointment and asked Fallon, 'Why are you calling her 'bud'? Expect better.'

Others Defend Jimmy Fallon

While many criticised Fallon, others came to his defense, pointing out that the host frequently uses the word with his guests — including cisgender women — arguing that it isn't gender-specific but rather part of his friendly and casual interview style.

One viewer commented, 'I've never thought of "bud" as a gendered term. These comments just want to make him look bad. He did nothing wrong.'

Another said, 'To anyone saying he misgendered her, watch almost ANY of his interviews. He's called the most feminine cis women "bud."'

A different user pointed out that Fallon had used the term with other celebrities, writing, 'There are clips of him calling Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore "bud." He probably just doesn't know what to call women — any overly feminine term of endearment would get him accused of sexism.'

Writer Gillian Branstetter also weighed in on X, writing, 'People [are] angry at Fallon for calling her "bud", but that's just how he talks to women... and your outrage at this sort of thing makes it harder, not easier, for trans women to reach these kinds of platforms because the industry just decides it's not worth it.'

Neither Fallon nor Schafer has addressed the controversy.