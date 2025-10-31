Jesse Eisenberg admits 'real-life Louvre Museum heist' was just a promo for his new film 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, after fans' speculation that the heist was just a stunt to promote the film, and even involving co-star Woody Harrelson as part of it.

Admitting the Internet's Speculation

After last week's jewellery heist at the Louvre Museum, the internet was quick to speculate and joke that the theft might be part of the promotion for Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

One user wrote, 'I just saw someone saying that the Louvre was robbed as part of the Now You See Me movie promo and I laughed, but then I remembered that Woody Harrelson is in Paris — and now I'm suspicious.'

Another added, 'What if the robbery at the Louvre is just a really elaborate piece of marketing for Now You See Me: Now You Don't?'

A third echoed, 'We're going to find out that the Louvre heist was an elaborate marketing stunt for the Now You See Me 3 movie.'

During Eisenberg's Wednesday visit on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon couldn't resist asking about the supposed link between the 'amazing magicians' to the burglary—given that the franchise follows a group of magicians who use their abilities to pull off burglaries during their magic act.

Rather than denying the involvement, Eisenberg played along and jokingly admitted it was 'all part of the promo' for the third film, saying, 'It was.'

'You know, we're trying to get people back to theaters,' he added. 'And there's only so many, kind of, cute TikTok videos I can make. And we had to do something a little outside the box,' said the actor.

Eisenberg even confessed that he was impressed by the speed and efficiency the Louvre heist thieves had to pull off this headline-making crime.

'When I read about that, I remember thinking like, "Oh they did a good job,"' he told Fallon. 'Almost, like, with the authority to evaluate, you know, how quick they were — which was very impressive,' he added.

As previously reported, thieves dressed as construction workers broke into the famed museum in Paris, France, on 19 October, stealing eight pieces of the French Crown Jewels. The burglary, which occurred shortly after the Louvre opened, took less than seven minutes to execute and netted €88 million ($102 million).

So far, reports confirm that seven people have been arrested in connection with the Louvre jewel heist.

The actor went on to say that part of him hoped the thieves might do some good with the stolen goods — much like his character in the 'Now You See Me' films.

He said 'When I saw that they stole those diamonds, my first thought was "Oh man! They're going to give it to somebody really worthy of it." And they are probably not doing that,' admitting that the thought is 'stupid.'

Fallon then reminded him that the Louvre thieves are not Robin Hood, to which Eisenberg replied, 'But, just the way my mind works from doing these movies for 15 years ... I have been kind of brainwashed by these wonderful movies to think anybody doing anything bad or stealing anything is ultimately doing it for a good reason,' he said.

Woody Harrelson's Involvement

Eisenberg's co-star Woody Harrelson might just have had a hand — at least jokingly — in the heist.

When Fallon asked whether the cast had discussed the incident, Eisenberg gave a rather suspicious response.

'It was really funny. We were doing press yesterday ... we were all joking around, "Oh yeah, it was us!" — and then Woody Harrelson came out with a very specific set of tools that he would use to do that,' Eisenberg said.

'And we were all sitting there, like, "What is an acute grating saw? What are you talking about? How do you know this stuff?"' he added.

Fallon then tried to offer a more innocent explanation for Harrelson's apparent heist knowledge, asking, 'He knows it from the movie?' To which Eisenberg deadpanned, 'No, he knows it from maybe doing that.'

'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' arrives in cinemas on 14 November.