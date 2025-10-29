Kristen Bell had a wild confession. She revealed filming a sex scene with Adam Brody in their Netflix show 'Nobody Wants This', while eight and a half months pregnant.

Brody even 'affectionately' referred to it as 'our threesome.'

The Confession

Joanne (Bell) first met her Hot Rabbi (Brody) on 'Nobody Wants This', but it wasn't their first time portraying love interests — the duo had previously worked together on 'House of Lies'. Although Brody's character only appeared for a short three-episode arc as Bell's on-screen fling, it's clear he left quite the impression on her when the cameras stopped rolling.

During her Thursday, 23 October appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bell was caught off guard when Kelly Clarkson brought up the 'sex scene' — prompting her to confess the truth behind it.

'I was eight and a half months pregnant and we were blurring it out,' Bell told Clarkson of her baby bump. 'And Adam affectionately refers to it as "our threesome." Which I do not want my daughter to hear!' said the actress.

In response to this, Clarkson absolutely lost it and burst out laughing.

Bell, who shares daughters Lincoln, 12, and Delta, 10, with husband Dax Shepard, was pregnant twice over the course of the drama's run.

In the fourth season, the star's pregnancy was written into the story. But the first time around, producers relied on deceptive camera angles and some CGI to edit out her pregnancy belly.

Embarrassing quip aside, Bell went on to take the opportunity to praise Brody on how the actor handled the scene.

'He's a delightful scene partner. I love and trust him as an individual so much and I find that he brings something weird and awkward and funny and wonderful and unexpected to every scene, which I really enjoy,' the Frozen star shared.

Bell went on to express her trust in the co-octor, 'But I also trust him completely. So to be honest, when I was this much pregnant and I had to, like, mount him, I was just like, "Well... morning!"'

The actress shared that Brody made their scene feel 'very safe and comfortable,' adding that their great on-screen chemistry likely stems from their real-life, sibling-like bond.

'We've always had this brother-sister dynamic — we get along really well but argue all the time,' she said. 'He sees things differently, and I love to challenge him on it... plus, I'm incredibly nosy.'

However, it didn't take long before this 'wild confession' gained traction—fans have raised their eyebrows at Body's joke.

Fans' Thoughts On Brody's 'Threesome' Remark

Fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — with many saying the story was something 'they should've kept to themselves.'

Others echoed similar sentiments: 'Where is her PR team?!' one asked, while another quipped, 'Nobody wants this, Kristen.'

Some urged restraint, with one fan commenting, 'Maybe Mrs Bell should take a break from sharing these inside jokes — personally, I'm fine staying outside them.'

Still, a few questioned the double standard: 'Why are people mad at her for sharing it, but not at Adam for saying it?' one asked.

Another user wrote, 'Idk, I feel like somebody should tell her that some inside jokes should just stay inside.' A third added, 'I know it was a joke, but... a threesome? That's creepy AF [as f*ck].'

One person summed it up, 'She shouldn't have said it, but he shouldn't have made it public either — they're both at fault, imo [in my opinion].'