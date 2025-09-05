IO Interactive, the Danish studio behind the Hitman series, is steering the James Bond franchise to a new direction with its upcoming game 007: First Light. The title will place greater emphasis on car-based missions and high-speed chases, a hallmark of the Bond films that has previously been underrepresented in gaming adaptations.

To bring this version to life, IO Interactive has recruited experienced vehicle specialists to refine handling, physics and authenticity in driving sequences. Their expertise is intended to ensure that players experience car missions with the same level of precision and immersion that the studio has applied to stealth and combat in earlier Hitman titles.

Specialists Recruited

IO Interactive has stressed that First Light is not merely a Bond-themed version of Hitman. Developers with backgrounds in real-world vehicle mechanics have been brought in to design missions that balance cinematic spectacle with responsive controls. According to GamesRadar, their work includes fine-tuning vehicle physics and creating driving challenges that feel both realistic and thrilling.

This approach underlines the studio's aim to blend espionage, stealth and action in a way that honours the Bond tradition. Car sequences have been central to the films since Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 debuted in the 1960s, and IO Interactive says that bringing similar experiences into gaming is a priority.

Classic Bond Cars Featured

The game's announcement trailer offered a first glimpse of the vehicles players will encounter. One sequence shows Bond driving a vintage Aston Martin DBS, a model associated with On Her Majesty's Secret Service. According to Traxion, the car has been digitally recreated with close attention to detail, while the setting evokes alpine roads and cliffside pursuits evocative of classic Bond set pieces.

Additional footage revealed a red Jaguar XK, a Land Rover Defender and a Triumph motorcycle reportedly fitted with a flamethrower, details highlighted by GameSpot and Supercar Blondie. The inclusion of these vehicles suggests a variety of missions ranging from pursuit to gadget-driven operations, with nods to Q Branch's creative role in Bond's adventures.

Story and Gameplay

IO Interactive has confirmed that First Light will re-imagine Bond's early career, before he received his '00' licence. According to TechRadar, the narrative combines infiltration, stealth mechanics, gadget use and car-based gameplay, with missions set across diverse locations including coastal retreats and snow-covered mountains.

The studio is developing the title on its proprietary Glacier engine, which has previously powered the Hitman trilogy. PC Gamer reports that this technology will allow for open-ended sandbox play while still delivering cinematic pacing, ensuring that driving missions flow naturally within the story.

Outlook for the Franchise

The release of 007: First Light marks the first major Bond game in over a decade, following the lukewarm reception of earlier titles such as 007 Legends. By prioritising vehicle authenticity alongside espionage and action, IO Interactive aims to deliver an experience that appeals both to Bond fans and to players seeking gameplay variety.

With its combination of classic cars, international settings and a refreshed origin story, the game reflects how Bond is being re-imagined for a new generation of audiences. If successful, it could establish a new standard for licensed action games and broaden the legacy of James Bond in interactive entertainment.