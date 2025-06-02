Former US President Donald Trump sparked fresh controversy on 1 June 2025 after he reshared a bizarre conspiracy theory on his Truth Social account claiming Joe Biden had been executed and replaced by clones. The reposted message, which Trump did not comment on, alleged that 'soulless mindless entities' now stood in for the 46th President of the United States, stating flatly: 'There is no #JoeBiden executed in 2020.'

The message was met with a mix of ridicule and concern, as Trump's repost came just days after he had publicly wished Biden well following reports of the president's prostate cancer diagnosis. The contradiction left many questioning the intent behind Trump's sudden pivot from well-wishing to promoting a false, provocative claim.

Where Did the Conspiracy Theory Come From?

The rumour that Biden was executed and replaced has been circulating in fringe corners of the internet for years. It appears to have its roots in a blend of deep fake speculation, political paranoia, and visual comparisons. Some believers point to supposed changes in Biden's facial features, ear shape, or gait, and suggest these differences 'prove' he is no longer the real Biden.

Though these claims have been widely debunked by medical experts and political analysts, they gained renewed attention when Trump gave them visibility. According to a report by Rolling Stone Australia, versions of the theory have been promoted in QAnon-linked forums since at least 2021, often alongside other fabricated narratives about world leaders being secretly replaced or imprisoned.

The core of the theory alleges that Biden died or was 'executed' sometime around the 2020 election. Since then, proponents claim, the man appearing in public has been a robotic double or a series of clones controlled by political actors behind the scenes. No credible evidence has ever been presented to support these claims.

Trump's Role in Spreading the Claim

By resharing the post, Trump lent the rumour unprecedented visibility even without directly endorsing it. This move drew immediate backlash, especially from critics who pointed out that Biden's recent cancer treatment had already stirred public sympathy. NBC News noted that while Trump's post stopped short of an explicit statement, his platforming of the theory appeared calculated to stir doubt, particularly during an election season.

Notably, this isn't the first time Trump has amplified conspiratorial claims about Biden. In previous campaign rallies, he has mocked Biden's physical movements and questioned whether the person voters see is really the same man who entered politics decades ago. These insinuations, though often dismissed as political theatre, tap into a broader trend of digital misinformation.

Why People Still Believe It

Conspiracy theories persist because they simplify complex realities and tap into public distrust. In the case of Biden, criticisms around his age, occasional verbal gaffes, and health challenges have fed the false narrative that 'something isn't right.' Social media accelerates this phenomenon by allowing manipulated videos, selective edits, and unverified claims to go viral in minutes.

Experts warn that once a conspiracy theory enters mainstream discourse especially when amplified by high-profile figures—it becomes difficult to fully debunk. A New York Times article published this week pointed out that even satire or ironic reposts can cause confusion when the line between fact and fiction blurs.

The Facts: Is There Any Truth to the Rumour?

President Joe Biden continues to serve in office, with his public schedule, medical updates, and policy decisions documented transparently. His recent health condition, prostate cancer that metastasizes to his bones, was disclosed in May 2025, and he is reportedly undergoing treatment.

While public scrutiny of political leaders is both expected and necessary, promoting unfounded conspiracy theories undermines democratic dialogue and can have real-world consequences.

The 'Biden clone' theory is not just false; it's a symptom of a digital age in which misinformation can gain traction far faster than the truth. With a heated US election on the horizon, voters are urged to question sources, rely on verified news, and reject narratives that rely on fear and fabrication instead of facts.