Joe Biden's latest public outing has reignited a storm of speculation and ridicule. The 82-year-old former president was filmed stumbling into an Arlington, Virginia restaurant, sparking conspiracy theories that he is being kept alive by a robotic exoskeleton. The bizarre claims, amplified on social media and even echoed by President Trump, have collided with genuine concerns about Biden's declining health as he continues treatment for aggressive cancer.

Conspiracy Theories Take Hold

Videos circulating online show Biden moving slowly and deliberately as he entered the restaurant, accompanied by Secret Service agents. While some observers expressed sympathy for his frailty, others seized on the footage to push outlandish theories. Social media users claimed Biden was 'trapped in an exoskeleton,' pointing to his stiff gait, limp handshake, and high jacket collar as supposed evidence of a mobility suit. One commenter bluntly declared: 'That's a robot. Not a real person.'

These claims build on earlier conspiracy narratives that Biden is a clone or robotic double, ideas that have circulated in fringe communities for years. Trump himself has amplified such theories, reposting messages on Truth Social that alleged Biden was 'executed in 2020' and replaced with engineered replicas.

Online Mockery Intensifies

Beyond conspiracy theories, Biden faced cruel mockery from critics who derided his appearance. Social media posts labelled him 'the walking corpse,' while others joked he resembled an animatronic figure from a Halloween store. Some users suggested he looked 'lost' and confused as he navigated the crowd. The harsh commentary underscored how Biden's public image has become a lightning rod for ridicule, even as supporters at the restaurant greeted him with applause.

Health Concerns Resurface

Behind the online noise, Biden's health remains a serious issue. He has been battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which has forced him to cancel speaking engagements and limit public appearances. Earlier this year, he underwent Mohs surgery to remove a malignant skin lesion above his right eye, leaving a visible scar. His spokeswoman downplayed the procedure, but medical experts have warned that melanoma can be dangerous and difficult to detect.

Dr Stuart Fischer, an internist not involved in Biden's care, told RadarOnline that Biden's multiple medical problems raise questions about his longevity. Reports of cognitive decline have added to concerns, with critics pointing to his diminished reflexes and slow movements as signs of vulnerability.

Watch the :35 second mark to see a priceless reaction from a restaurant customer in NOVA as Joe Biden makes a surprise appearance



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/c5O5ToKVbk — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 12, 2025

Political and Public Reactions

Biden's health struggles have political implications. He withdrew from the 2024 election, paving the way for Kamala Harris, but remains a prominent figure. His rare public appearances continue to attract attention, both from supporters who express concern and from detractors who mock his condition. The clash between conspiracy-fueled trolling and legitimate health fears reflects the polarised environment surrounding Biden's legacy.

What Comes Next

As Biden approaches his 83rd birthday, questions about his future loom large. His frailty is evident, and his medical challenges are ongoing. Whether the public discourse focuses on compassion or cruelty remains uncertain. What is clear is that Biden's health will continue to be scrutinized, and his appearances will remain fodder for both conspiracy theorists and critics eager to cast him as a symbol of decline.