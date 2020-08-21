Joe Keery revealed that he has read the scripts for "Stranger Things" Season 4 and he can definitely say that it is going to be a fun season.

The actor briefly talked about the upcoming show in an interview with NME about his latest film "Spree," which is an entry to this year's Sundance Film Festival. Keery plays the total opposite of his character in the Netflix show in this dark comedy, where he portrays Kurt Kunkle, a rideshare driver who kills people on camera just so he can become a viral sensation.

Talking about the movie in comparison to "Stranger Things," the actor admitted that he has not "really been in this much of a movie ever before." With the show, he would "kinda pop up here and there, say a few lines and then, 'See you later! I'm out!'"

However, Keery has gathered quite a fan base despite his minimal appearance in "Stranger Things." His transformation from the big bad in Season 1 to the resident heartthrob and hero in Season 3 definitely earned him a comeback in Season 4.

But as far as filming for his scenes go, the actor admitted that he has not been in touch with anyone from the show. He does not know when filming will resume after Netflix cancelled it in mid-March due to the pandemic.

"I have no idea what's going on with Stranger Things, to be honest with you. I think everybody wants to get back to work, everybody wants to keep shooting," he said adding, "I know that the creators are obviously really eager to get back to work, but at the forefront of everybody's mind is you've got to keep everyone safe."

Keery can say that "Stranger Things" Season 4 is going to be different from the past seasons. He revealed that he has "had a chance to read everything through and it's really great."

"I think that the Duffer Brothers have done a really excellent job, as per usual. I get to do some fun stuff, which is great," Keery shared. When pressed for more details, he gave an ambiguous response as to not spoil anything.

"What if I just leaked the whole show to you, like now" he joked before he said, "I just think that the end is in sight for these guys... and there's some great threads that get tied together in this season."

Keery was obviously not referring to the end of the show. The Duffer Brothers recently confirmed that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will not be the last and that Season 5 is the final run,