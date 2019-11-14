John Legend poked fun at being voted as the 2019 "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine by sharing a photo of himself and former awardee, Idris Elba.

The picture shows the "All of Me" singer appearing dorky opposite Idris Elba looking chiseled and manly for his photo as the 2018 "Sexiest Man Alive." Legend's photo is a throwback to his 17-year-old self and it shows how much he has physically improved over the years.

"1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it," the Grammy-winning artist wrote alongside the picture he posted on Instagram.

Elba responded to Legend's Instagram post by congratulating the singer, writing "My G, Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it." The "Dark Tower" star also jokingly told Legend not to tell Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, because "he still thinks he's got the title." Elba said, "I didn't have the heart to tell him when I took it."

My G ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾ðŸ™ŒðŸ¾Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks heâ€™s got the title, I didnâ€™t have the heart to tell him when I took it. ðŸ˜¬ https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

People magazine confirmed Legend as its 2019 "Sexiest Man Alive" on Tuesday by sharing a screenshot of his cover photo. The picture shows him coming out of the pool with his shirt partly open to reveal a ripped chest.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Blake Shelton formally revealed Legend as People's "Sexiest Man Alive" on Tuesday's episode of "The Voice," where both singers are coaches.

"It is my duty to formally introduce the next Sexiest Man Alive and he just so happens to be here tonight! Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend!" Shelton told the crowd.

In response, Legend said that he learned how to be sexy from the "God's Country" singer. Sitting next to him for the last few months on "The Voice" allowed him to observe "his sexy ways," including the way he moves and the way he talks.

"I think some of it rubbed off on me. I think that has everything to do with why we're here today," Legend said as quoted by ETOnline.

Legend said he learned from the best. After all, Shelton was also voted by People magazine as "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2017, before Elba.