For decades, the public has watched Jennifer Aniston navigate the highs and lows of romance under the glare of the spotlight, rooting for the Friends star to find a partner who truly understands her. Now, insiders suggest that the beloved actress has not only found an emotional match in wellness author Jim Curtis but has also unlocked a profound physical connection through ancient spiritual practices. At 56, Aniston is reportedly exploring a relationship dynamic rooted in shared spirituality, allegedly telling friends that the result is the 'best sex of her life'.

According to a source speaking to the National Enquirer, the couple has been prioritising intimacy through alternative methods since they began dating in July. Rather than traditional date nights, Aniston and Curtis, 50, are reportedly exploring the art of tantra — a practice often associated with weaving spirituality into sexual energy to create a deeper, more conscious union.

The insider claims: 'They've started playing around with tantra. Jen says she's having the best sex of her life.' This revelation marks a significant shift for Aniston, who has often kept the intricacies of her private life guarded. However, her relationship with Curtis appears to be built on a foundation of openness to 'new-age' philosophies.

The source notes that Aniston credits Curtis's willingness to embrace these alternative practices as a key factor in strengthening their bond. It appears that for the first time in a long time, the actress feels no need to filter her interests.

How Jennifer Aniston Is Embracing Spiritual Healing With Curtis

The connection between the pair seemingly extends far beyond the physical. Curtis, a transformational coach whose career centres around hypnotherapy and manifestation, is reportedly the perfect foil for Aniston's well-documented interest in holistic wellness. While some partners might be sceptical of the actress's spiritual routine, Curtis is allegedly an enthusiastic participant.

'Aside from the tantra, Jen and Jim have been doing psychic style readings together,' the source claims. 'A lot of people give Jen grief over getting advice from psychics. They think it's kooky. But Jim's totally into it too'.

This shared enthusiasm is reportedly a breath of fresh air for the The Morning Show star. The source adds that the 'out there' activities Aniston enjoys — such as goddess circles, tarot readings, and astrology — align perfectly with Curtis's worldview. 'Jennifer loves that Jim doesn't roll his eyes or get cynical,' the insider shares.

This lack of judgement has allowed spirituality to become a 'cornerstone' of their romance. The insider notes: 'Jen says it's helped to deepen their connection and, in some ways, fast track it, because there really aren't any limits or judgements'.

Why Jennifer Aniston Calls Her New Partner 'Extraordinary'

While the reports regarding tantra and psychic readings come from anonymous sources, Aniston has publicly verified her deep admiration for Curtis. The couple became 'Instagram official' in November, a modern milestone that signals a serious commitment. Furthermore, in a candid interview with Elle published on Nov. 12, Aniston broke her usual silence regarding her love life to praise Curtis's character and professional mission.

She described the wellness guru as 'quite extraordinary', highlighting his dedication to helping others navigate their own mental and emotional hurdles.

'He... helps many, many people,' Aniston told the magazine regarding Curtis's line of work. She elaborated that he 'wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It's a beautiful thing to commit your life to'.

Her public endorsement of his career aligns with the private reports of their compatibility. By dating someone who specialises in trauma and clarity, Aniston appears to have found a partner who can meet her on an intellectual and spiritual level that previous partners perhaps could not.

As they continue to adopt a bevy of new rituals together, it seems Aniston has found a relationship where her interest in the metaphysical is not just tolerated, but actively celebrated.