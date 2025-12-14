Hollywood has lost one of its most memorable character actors, a man whose piercing gaze and menacing screen presence defined a generation of cinematic villains. Peter Greene, best known for his chilling portrayals in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has been found dead at the age of 60.

The actor was discovered in his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday afternoon, leaving friends, family, and fans devastated by the sudden loss of a talent who was, by all accounts, in the midst of a professional renaissance. The circumstances surrounding his discovery are both tragic and haunting. Neighbours in his Clinton Street building reported hearing Christmas music playing continuously from his flat starting on Wednesday — the same day he had his last known conversation with his longtime manager and close friend, Gregg Edwards.

When the music did not stop for over 24 hours, concerned residents contacted authorities for a wellness check. A locksmith gained entry to the residence at approximately 3:25pm on Friday, where Greene was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have stated that no foul play is suspected, and the cause of death remains to be determined by the medical examiner.

Peter Greene's Final Call and 'Totally Normal' Demeanour

In the wake of the tragedy, Gregg Edwards has shared heartbreaking details about his final interaction with the actor, painting a picture of a man who seemed optimistic and forward-looking. The two men, who had worked together for more than a decade and shared a deep personal bond, spoke on the phone just two days before Greene was found.

According to Edwards, there was no indication that anything was wrong. 'That was the last time I talked to him,' Edwards told The Post. 'He sounded okay ... It was just a totally normal conversation.'

During that Wednesday call, the discussion reportedly centred on their mutual health concerns. Greene was scheduled to undergo surgery to remove a benign tumour located near his lung, while Edwards was preparing for a hernia operation. 'He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn't super serious,' Edwards recalled.

The conversation was described as supportive and warm, with both men exchanging well-wishes. 'He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well. We're good friends. I love the guy ... We were friends for over a decade.'

This revelation makes the suddenness of his death even more shocking for those who knew him. Edwards emphasised that despite Greene's past struggles with 'demons' — the actor had been open about his history of addiction and his recovery journey since the mid-1990s — he appeared 'happy and healthy' in his final days. The image of Greene listening to festive music in his beloved New York City, looking ahead to a routine medical procedure, stands in stark contrast to the gritty, often volatile characters he embodied on screen.

A Legacy of Villains: Remembering Peter Greene's Iconic Roles

Born in Montclair, New Jersey, Greene's path to stardom was anything but conventional. He ran away from home at the age of 15 and spent years navigating the tough streets of New York, experiences that undoubtedly lent an authentic edge to his performances.

Over a career spanning roughly 95 credits, he carved out a unique niche as Hollywood's go-to antagonist, possessing a raw intensity that could dominate a scene even with limited dialogue. He is perhaps best remembered as Zed, the sadistic security guard in Quentin Tarantino's 1994 masterpiece Pulp Fiction. Though his screen time was brief, the role became a cult phenomenon, immortalised by the line, 'Zed's dead, baby.'

That same year, he showcased his versatility as Dorian Tyrell, the suave yet ruthless mobster in The Mask, acting as the perfect foil to Jim Carrey's manic hero. His résumé is a testament to his range within the crime genre, with standout performances in The Usual Suspects, Blue Streak, and Training Day.

Despite his on-screen persona, those who knew Greene personally described a man of great kindness. Residents of his apartment building remembered him not as a movie star, but as a helpful and gentle neighbour. 'He was an amazing man. He was the very, very best,' one neighbour told reporters, while another, Mary Patierno, described the news as 'pretty devastating for everybody in the building.'

At the time of his passing, Greene was far from finished with his craft. He was attached as a co-producer and narrator for an upcoming documentary, From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID, a project directed by Edwards that also involves Jason Alexander, Kathleen Turner, and journalist Nicholas Kristof.

Additionally, he was preparing to return to the screen in January to film the independent thriller Mascots, starring alongside Mickey Rourke.

Greene's death marks the end of a distinctive era in character acting, but his performances ensure he will not be forgotten. As the investigation into his passing continues, the industry mourns a man who, in the words of his manager, had a 'heart as big as gold' beneath the villainous exterior.