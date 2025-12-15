Romy Reiner is an American photographer, artist and writer, and the youngest child of filmmaker Rob Reiner and author Michele Singer Reiner. She has acting credits including Voices (2020) and You People (2023).

She is also the granddaughter of Carl Reiner and Estelle Reiner, and youngest sister to Jake and Nick Reiner. Unlike other members of her family, Romy has largely maintained a lower public profile, with most insight into her life coming through her creative work and social media.

On Sunday, 14 December 2025, sources for People say Romy discovered her parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, deceased inside their Los Angeles home.

Over several years, Romy Reiner shared numerous Instagram posts featuring her parents, offering a visible record of their relationship through family celebrations, humour and routine moments.

In a Father's Day post, Romy wrote:

'Happy Father's Day to the man who I could talk to forever and also the man who I can sit in silence with and be perfectly content. Love you forever. If this day is hard for you, remember that it's just a Hallmark holiday.'

In another post on her birthday, she wrote simply:

'Happy birthday to my parents who I love too much'

She referred to Rob as her 'other bestfriend' in a birthday post, a testament of how bonded they were as father and daughter:

Shared Content With Rob Reiner

Several of Romy's Instagram reels feature direct interactions with her father. In one video, she cuts Rob Reiner's hair, captioned:

'Since the nepo thing isn't working out, I'm asking my dad for some help in another arena... what do you think?'

Another reel shows a conversation between father and daughter discussing appearance, captioned: 'A father and daughter discuss Hotness.'

In a separate post titled 'The 3 Rules of Getting Older,' Romy again appears alongside her father in a conversational setting.

Older images also show Rob Reiner with Romy as a baby

and later family moments, including casual posts featuring Rob with the family dog.

Michele and Rob Reiner's Marriage and Family

Rob Reiner met Michele Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and had three children together. Romy frequently acknowledged their anniversaries publicly, including a post celebrating their relationship

According to reports, first responders were called to the Reiner home at approximately 3:30pm on 14 December, where Rob and Michele were pronounced dead at the scene.

Romy Reiner has not personally commented on the deaths of her parents, but the bereaved Reiners, through a family spokesperson have collectively issued a statement on the situation:

'It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner, we are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.'

Romy's timeline of posts documenting shared moments with both Rob and Michele Reiner now form part of the factual public record surrounding a tragedy that has drawn both national and international attention, not because of speculation, but because of who the family was — and how visibly present they were in one another's lives.