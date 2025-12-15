Anthony Geary, the Emmy-winning actor known worldwide for playing Luke Spencer on General Hospital, has died at 78 after undergoing a surgical procedure in the Netherlands.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world and beyond, with fans, colleagues and celebrities alike paying tribute to a performer whose work touched millions. Geary's passing marks the end of a remarkable chapter in daytime television history—and a profound loss felt far beyond the small screen.

Soap Legend Passes Away in Amsterdam

The actor's husband, Claudio Gama, confirmed the news to TV Insider. Gama stated that Geary passed away on Sunday from complications following a recent operation.

After retiring from a career that lasted more than four decades, Geary decided to make Amsterdam his home with Gama in 2015.

His long-running portrayal of Luke Spencer turned him into one of the most respected figures in daytime television.

A Career That Defined a Genre

Geary's portrayal of Luke Spencer began in 1978 and quickly transformed from a short-term role into a defining character in General Hospital's history. Over the years, he became a cornerstone of the show. This role also catapulted him to becoming one of the most celebrated actors in daytime drama.

He earned a record-breaking eight Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor, a testament to his enduring impact on the genre.

His character's relationship with Laura Webber, played by Genie Francis, culminated in television's most-watched daytime event—a wedding that drew around 30 million viewers in 1981. That iconic moment helped solidify the cultural phenomenon of 'Luke and Laura' and elevated General Hospital into the mainstream.

Tributes Pour In From Fans and Peers

The reaction to Geary's death has been immediate and heartfelt. Fellow actors, industry insiders and fans around the world took to social media to share memories of his work and influence.

'It was a shock for me and our families and our friends,' Gama expressed, echoingthe deep personal loss felt by those closest to Geary.

Co-stars and collaborators have reflected on his kindness, talent and the legacy he leaves behind, noting that his performances often revealed the humanity beneath Luke Spencer's layered and sometimes conflicted persona. Geary was not only respected for his craft but cherished for the warmth and generosity he brought off-screen.

Life After General Hospital

After stepping back from regular acting roles, Geary embraced life in Amsterdam, where he focused on personal pursuits and enjoyed a quieter existence with his husband.

Despite retiring from the soap in 2015, he made a brief return in 2017, offering fans a final glimpse of the character who defined his career.

In interviews and public appearances over the years, he shared insights into his journey, both as an actor and as a person navigating life beyond the spotlight.

Legacy Beyond the Screen

Anthony Geary's passing marks the end of an era for General Hospital and for generations of viewers who grew up watching Luke Spencer's adventures in Port Charles.

His influence extended beyond daytime drama, shaping how complex characters are written and performed in serialised television.

Fans around the world continue to celebrate the breadth of his work and the humanity he brought to every scene. His legacy will endure not only in the episodes he filmed but in the hearts of those who laughed, cried and grew alongside him.

For many, Geary was more than a television star—he was a true icon of his craft, whose memory will be cherished for years to come.