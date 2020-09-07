John Travolta along with his daughter Ella recently joined rocker Tommy Lee and his family for a lunch and took to Instagram to share a heartwarming snap of the group.

John and Ella Travolta joined Tommy Lee in Malibu for the celebration of his wife Brittany Furlan's 34th birthday on Saturday. Sharing a sweet snap from the outing on his Instagram account, the "Grease" actor wrote: "Lovely lunch today with the Lee's. Happy birthday @brittanyfurlan!"

The small group also included Lee's son Brandon and Furlan's friends, Mikaela Hoover and Daniella Beckerman. The birthday girl also shared some snaps from her special day on her Instagram account. Apart from a selfie with Ella, Beckerman, and Hoover, the television personality shared the same photo as Travolta writing "Early bday lunch with my favorite people."

The post by Travolta comes two months after he took a break from the social media site following the death of Kelly Preston, his wife of nearly 29 years. The actress died following a two-year battle with breast cancer on July 12.

In a heartfelt tribute to Preston in an Instagram post on July 13, the 66-year-old had written: "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."

Travolta returned to the picture-sharing site around two weeks ago to share a touching video of him and his daughter Ella sharing a dance in Preston's memory. "My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," he captioned the touching video in which he twirls his 20-year-old daughter around on the dance floor as piano music can be heard in the background.

The star also noted that dancing with him was "one of Kelly's favorite things."

Travolta tied the knot with the "Jerry Maguire" actress in 1991 after years of dating. Apart from Ella, the actor also shares a nine-year-old son, Benjamin, with his late wife. The couple had welcomed three children together, but their second child and first son, Jett, died after suffering a seizure at the age of 16, in January 2009.

The actor couple had starred together in "Battlefield Earth" in 2000, and "Gotti" in 2018, which also marked Preston's final screen credit.