American model Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have officially tied the knot, bringing their long-running romance into a new chapter with a star-studded wedding in Malibu, California. The couple married on Saturday, 15 August, in an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by family, friends and a host of high-profile guests.

New York Knicks teammates, Hollywood celebrities and figures from Woods' entertainment circle were among those who gathered to celebrate the couple's big day.

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns Wed in Malibu

The wedding took place against the backdrop of Malibu's Pacific coastline, with the couple surrounded by family, friends and high-profile guests. Among those reported to have attended were Knicks players Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart, alongside celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Michael B. Jordan, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber.

Woods, 28, wore a strapless white gown with a lace-trimmed veil, while Towns, 30, wore a black tuxedo. Guests were reportedly asked to follow an all-black dress code for the celebration.

Towns Wedding Featured Knicks-Inspired Details

The wedding also included details reflecting Towns' recent success with the Knicks. Guests received hoodies emblazoned with 'Married in 5,' a reference to the team's NBA Finals Game 5 victory, along with Fanatics-branded gift bags and In-N-Out cups.

The timing of the wedding comes shortly after Towns helped the Knicks secure their first NBA championship in 53 years, adding another major milestone to a memorable summer for the basketball star.

Woods and Towns' Five-Year Romance

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns began dating in 2020 after years of friendship, with their relationship becoming public later that year. The couple continued their romance as Towns built his career in the NBA and Woods expanded her work in fashion, modelling and business.

Over the years, Woods and Towns regularly shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, including holidays, celebrations and milestones. Their relationship also brought together their worlds in entertainment, fashion and professional basketball.

Towns proposed to Woods on Christmas Day in 2025 in New York City, with the couple later announcing their engagement in a joint social media post. The proposal came after roughly five years together and marked another major milestone before their Malibu wedding.

Who Is Jordyn Woods?

Jordyn Woods is a model, entrepreneur, television personality and designer who first became widely known through her close friendship with Kylie Jenner. She appeared alongside Jenner on the 2017 reality series Life of Kylie and also made appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Woods began pursuing modelling professionally after signing with Wilhelmina's curve division in 2015. She went on to appear in fashion shows and campaigns while building a sizeable social media following and establishing herself within the fashion industry.

Woods' Career Expands into Fashion and Business

Beyond modelling and television, Woods has developed her own business ventures. She launched the size-inclusive activewear brand SECNDNTURE in 2018 and later expanded further into fashion with Woods by Jordyn, a clothing brand focused on attainable luxury and body-inclusive designs.

Her career has consequently moved beyond her early reality television profile, with Woods continuing to build her identity as a fashion entrepreneur. In 2026, she was also seen supporting Towns during the Knicks' championship celebrations, including appearing at the team's victory parade in New York.