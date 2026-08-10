New reports claim that Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were among the roughly 250 guests reportedly invited to Tom Holland and Zendaya's private wedding celebration at Beaverbrook, a historic hotel in Surrey, England, on 4 August.

According to reports, the large post-wedding celebration hosted by the newlywed Spider-Man co-stars reportedly included Chalamet and Jenner, although their attendance has not been publicly confirmed.

Chalamet's Long-Standing Friendship With Couple

While representatives for Chalamet and Jenner have not confirmed that they attended the celebration, fans have been quick to gush online, given Chalamet's long-standing friendships with both Holland and Zendaya. Holland addressed comparisons between himself and Chalamet in a 2023 interview, saying he admired Chalamet and considered him 'a good ally to have in a business that's pretty cutthroat'.

Chalamet offered similar praise of the couple around the same time, describing his experiences with Zendaya and Holland positively and referring to them as 'good Hollywood' with 'good energy'.

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Chalamet and Zendaya's friendship also dates to their work together on Dune, in which Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides and Zendaya plays Chani. Zendaya has previously described their friendship as being 'for life'.

The reported attendance comes amid continued speculation about Jenner and Chalamet's relationship. The pair have reportedly been dating since April 2023, with Chalamet previously saying of his approach to privacy, 'sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life.'

In February 2026, Chalamet sparked engagement rumours during a Q&A event in London, telling a journalist he envisages himself married in the future. Separate reports have also claimed that Chalamet has been sharing Jenner's Los Angeles home for more than a year.

In early 2026, media outlets also speculated about whether Kris Jenner intended to film her daughter's potential future wedding to the Call Me By Your Name actor for television. Those reports remain unconfirmed.

Who Else Was Reportedly at the Tom Holland-Zendaya Wedding Celebration?

Holland and Zendaya reportedly married privately earlier in 2026 before holding the larger celebration at Beaverbrook on 4 August. Around 250 people were reportedly present, although no official guest count has been released. Robert Downey Jr. was also named by multiple reports as one of the guests, but his attendance has not been officially confirmed.

According to one source, the celebration was 'so beautiful and romantic. Tom and Zendaya aced their speeches as well - they were both very funny but also very emotional. There wasn't a dry eye in the house. They're incredibly hard-working and lovely people, and this stunning wedding has capped off an amazing year for them.'

Another source described the event as having 'a very natural theme', with Holland's three brothers, Sam, Harry and Paddy, reportedly staying in cottages on the Beaverbrook estate and wearing black tuxedos with wildflowers tucked into their buttonholes.

Beaverbrook was built in the late 1860s and later became closely associated with newspaper proprietor and politician Lord Beaverbrook. The estate hosted prominent figures including Winston Churchill, Elizabeth Taylor and Rudyard Kipling.

The venue is a sprawling country estate in Surrey. It now hosts a large collection of artworks, as well as a spa, a Japanese restaurant and multiple tennis courts. The mansion is also close to Brookwood Cemetery, where Holland and Zendaya reportedly filmed scenes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to reports, guests and staff were asked not to use mobile phones at the event, a measure reportedly intended to prevent photos or details from circulating publicly. Reports also described a red-and-blue lighting display, which some outlets interpreted as a reference to the Spider-Man films in which Holland and Zendaya first worked together.

Tomdaya has a nice ring to it. 💍 Tom Holland and Zendaya step out in London following rumors of a wedding ceremony in the UK this week. (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/bBBt6i1E1y — E! News (@enews) August 6, 2026

The celebration comes during a significant commercial period for the couple, who currently star together in both Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Chalamet will also appear alongside Zendaya in Dune: Part Three.

As fans celebrate the famously private Spider-Man couple's marriage and subsequent Surrey celebration, it remains to be seen whether Chalamet and Jenner will eventually make similar plans of their own. For now, even their reported attendance at Holland and Zendaya's celebration remains unconfirmed.