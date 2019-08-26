After having played only two matches in the current La Liga season, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane already has vultures circling around his head. It has been reported that former Los Blancos coach, Jose Mourinho, is eyeing a return to the Spanish capital.

"The Special One" managed Real Madrid from 2010-2013. He was signed by the Spanish giants after he won the FIFA World Coach of the Year Award in 2010. He led Real Madrid to titles in the Copa del Rey, La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

Since his departure in 2013, Mourinho has won titles with English sides Chelsea and Manchester United. However, he has been out of a managerial role since being dismissed from Man U in December 2018. Spanish website AS reports that Mourinho has been declining other offers in the hopes that the Real Madrid position would soon open up.

If this happens, it will be Mourinho's second stint as a returning manager of a high profile club. He also did two managerial spells with Chelsea. However, all of this is dependent on the fate of current Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Zizou himself, is on a return stint at the club. He was at the helm of Los Blancos during their glorious run of winning three UEFA Champions League trophies in a row (2016,2017,2018). He unexpectedly left at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Zidane was replaced by then-Spanish National Team coach Julen Lopetegui. After a disastrous start of the season, Lopetegui was sacked and Real Madrid Castilla coach Santiago Solari was tasked to hold down the fort. Solari took the team back into contention, but the improvement was not enough. In March 2019, once the team was officially out of contention for any silverware, it was announced that Zidane would make a comeback.

Zidane's return came with high expectations. However, a disappointing preseason run fuelled some doubts among Real Madrid supporters. Big changes were expected but with barely a week until the end of the summer transfer window, players who were rumoured to be Zidane's targets have not been signed. Paul Pogba remains with Manchester United, while Kylian Mbappe remains with French Champions PSG. Zidane's big-name signing, Eden Hazard, has missed the team's first two opening games due to injury.

While the team won their opening match last week, a draw against Valladolid over the weekend has caused tongues to wag once more. If Zidane fails to show results, his neck will be on the line. If reports are to be believed, Jose Mourinho will be on the phone with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as soon as Zidane makes another misstep.