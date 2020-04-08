Tottenham Hotspur manager José Mourinho and the club's squad members have been seen at Hadley Common in north London. Reportedly, they have ignored the UK government's coronavirus lockdown rules to train there.

Pictures of Mourinho went viral on twitter, in which he was wearing his purple Tottenham training top and tracksuit pants.

Just when you thought Spurs couldnâ€™t get any worse, Mourinho was caught training with three first team players in a London park today, breaking lockdown rules pic.twitter.com/WjJVdRTrtb April 7, 2020

There were Spurs personalities in the scene, including Tanguy Ndombele.

Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sánchez were also seen jogging; abandoning the two-metre social distancing requirement.

This irresponsible act from the players and the manager himself has unsurprisingly angered the hierarchy at Spurs.

Reportedly, Mourinho was adamant that he and his players had maintained the distancing norms during their latest training session.

To contain the further spread of the pandemic, the UK government has made it clear that any outdoor exercise can be undertaken only by people who belong to the same household. In that regard, Mourinho and his players have clearly not adhered to the regulations.

A spokesperson at Spurs said, "All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message."

The Premier League's current season has been suspended because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Amidst such a serious circumstance, most clubs are offering their players with individualised online training programmes in an attempt to keep their fitness levels up.

Tottenham has been holding interactive training sessions online in an attempt to boost their players' morale by helping them enjoy some interaction with their fitness coaches. However, it seems that Mourinho believes some of his squad members require greater attention.

The Spurs have already been under controversy after their chairman, Daniel Levy, decided to reduce the wages of the club's 550 non-football staff by 20%, while the manager and players' salaries were kept untouched.

According to the Guardian, the Spurs are the eighth-largest club in the world in terms of revenue. The club's most recent accounts show that their chairman earned a whopping £4 million with an additional bonus of £3 million for the completion of their new stadium.

In the 2017-18 season, Levy had earned £3 million. Spurs supporters' trust has meanwhile requested Levy to reverse the club's decision of furloughing staff.