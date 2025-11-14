As Dune: Part Three wrapped filming on 11 November 2025 under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, anticipation among fans is reaching high.

The final chapter of the sci-fi saga promises to explore the next stage of Paul Atreides' journey on the desert planet of Arrakis, with fans eager to see how the events of Dune Messiah will unfold on the big screen. Speculation about the film's surprises is already running high.

Inside 'Dune: Part Three': Cast, Production, and Format

The star-studded cast of Dune: Part Three includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, alongside newly added cast members Nakoa‑Wolf Momoa as Leto II and Ida Brooke as Ghanima.

Filming for Dune: Part Three began on 8 July of this year. The production, which marks the final chapter of the movie franchise, wrapped after four months and has now moved into post-production, which is expected to span approximately 13 months throughout 2026.

The film is being shot on actual film stock, including 15‑perf 65mm (IMAX) and 5‑perf 65mm formats, according to a recent announcement from Kodak. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren, a longtime advocate for shooting on film rather than digital, likely played a key role in influencing Villeneuve's decision.

Filming took place across the franchise's iconic locations, including the deserts of Abu Dhabi and Jordan, which have brought the harsh, epic landscapes of Arrakis to life.

This represents a notable departure from the first two Dune films, which were shot digitally. While those installments offered sweeping, cinematic visuals, they were still very much products of the digital era.

With this film, Villeneuve appears to be embracing a more tactile, organic aesthetic to bring his sci-fi trilogy to a visually striking conclusion.

Time Jumps, Twins, and Villain Theories

Speculations surge about the possible plot of Dune: Part Three after the announcement that the film had finished production.

Some fans speculate that the inclusion of Nakoa‑Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke hints at a possible time jump in Dune: Part Three, aging Paul and Chani's twins well beyond their newborn appearances at the end of Dune: Messiah and potentially setting the stage for Children of Dune.

But since plot details remain under wraps, Villeneuve could either adapt just a small portion of Children of Dune or, if ambitious, reshape the trilogy to focus on the rise of Leto II and Ghanima — though many believe the former is more likely.

Many fans were intrigued when Rebecca Ferguson confirmed her return as Lady Jessica, with one fan commenting, 'Jessica coming back means we might see her influence in the political games on Arrakis, not just as Paul's mother but as a key player in the empire.'

Ferguson herself remarked, 'I don't have a big part in this one, [she's] just barely in the book… I wasn't sure I was supposed to be in it, and Denis had a little idea.'

More Fan Speculations

On Robert Pattinson's participation, fans think that he will take on a villainous role, possibly playing Scytale of the Bene Gesserit, which would hint at a deeper conspiracy playing out on Arrakis.

As one Reddit user wrote, 'If Pattinson's a Tleilaxu, we could finally see all the manipulation behind the throne. That would be epic.'

Some believe the film may condense the novel's 12-year gap between the events of Dune: Messiah and its predecessor, instead focusing on political intrigue, personal betrayal, and court conspiracies rather than large-scale battles.

A few theorists even suggest the film could explore the rise of Leto II Atreides and Ghanima Atreides through a bold, almost meta‑narrative lens, reflecting on prophecy, vision, and the shaping of history.

With all these speculations, fans are on the edge of their seats to witness the final chapter of the saga, but they will have to wait another year, as Dune: Part Three is scheduled for release on 18 December 2026.