Josh Brolin and his wife Kathryn Boyd welcomed their second child on Christmas Day at 6:20 p.m. The second-time mum shared the exciting news in a social media post days after the baby's birth.

The 33-year old shared a close-up photo of the adorable baby on Instagram and revealed that she and the "Avengers: Endgame" actor named their daughter Chapel Grace Brolin.

"Baby Chapel Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20. Our little Christmas evening angel...Chapel Grace Brolin," Boyd wrote.

She followed it up with another picture of the newborn looking all cosy while wrapped in a blanket. The happy mum simply captioned the photo with "Chapel Grace."

Brolin, in his own Instagram post, explained that they named their newborn Chapel Grace because they find "great solace" in chapels.

"Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I always found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks," he wrote.

"Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," Brolin added.

Boyd announced she was expecting her second child with the 50-year-old actor in July. She debuted her baby bump and shared her expected delivery in December. Chapel Grace is the second daughter for the couple who welcomed Westlyn Reign in 2018. She is the fourth child for Brolin who is also a dad to Trevor, 32, and Eden, 26, with former spouse Alice Adair.

"Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through. We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly," the "Deadpool 2" star wrote at the time of Westlyn Reign's birth in November.

Brolin and Boyd tied the knot in 2016 in North Carolina. He admitted in an interview prior to the birth of their first child that he was nervous to be a father again after three decades. But the "Goonies" star is also excited as he does not "really know life without having kids."