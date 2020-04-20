Josh Brolin is admitting that it was a mistake on his part to break quarantine and leave home with his wife and child to see his father.

The actor apologised for breaking the social distancing rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a video posted on Instagram. In it, he explained that they initially planned on just seeing and not being near his father, actor James Brolin, and his stepmom, Barbara Streisand, who live next door. He said they were just "going to pick something up and show the pool" to his daughter Westlyn because they do not have one at home.

"I think it was irresponsible. You know, it's hard to be honest sometimes. It's hard to be honest and say, 'Maybe I screwed up' and I knew that that was in the air, not because of the responses, but the responses brought me back to my own truth and it's humbling as hell, man," Brolin said in the video.

"Because I know there's some people out there that [have] no masks, no gloves, no interest in it. They think it's in your head, that you'll survive because of immunity that's created from your own psychic weight. But I know for me that's not the case, we've been very responsible and I apologise about that," he continued.

Brolin shared that he feels responsible for his fellow men and that he is "not an advocate of doing anything outside of taking care of each other" and making sure that everyone gets through the pandemic. The Marvel star admitted that he is happy to be reminded and he ended his video with a reminder to "stay safe and be well."

Brolin's video apology comes after he shared a photo of his wife Kathryn and daughter Westlyn bonding with his father and Streisand by the pool. Everyone seemed to be following social distancing measures but the actor still received backlash. The "Old Boy" star has since taken down the picture but Streisand still has a photo taken from the said visit on her Instagram.