The cause of rapper Juice WRLD's death on December 8 has been ascertained as an accident, confirms The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to a statement released by the Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday, Juice WRLD's death has been ruled an accidental overdose. The autopsy determined that the 21-year-old rapper "died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity."

The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. Higgins.

Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity.

The manner of death is accident.@JuiceWorlddd #Juicewrld January 22, 2020

The "Lucid Dreams" singer, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, passed away in December last year after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. He reportedly briefly woke up after being administered the opioid antidote Narcan following his seizure, but died shortly after.

Several media reports claimed that Juice WRLD suffered the seizure when FBI agents were searching his and his entourage's luggage for guns and drugs at a private hangar at Midway Airport after receiving inputs that the private plane from Los Angeles was carrying contraband.

The search reportedly resulted in the recovery of 41 "vacuum-sealed" bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, two 9 mm pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, a high-capacity ammunition magazine, and metal-piercing bullets. Meanwhile, two security guards Chris Long and Henry Dean, who were with the rapper when he suffered the seizure, were charged with misdemeanor gun counts, reported Chicago Tribune.

The rapper allegedly swallowed several Percocet pills in an attempt to hide them after he saw the authorities approaching him. His girlfriend Ally Lotti who was present with him during the incident confirmed to authorities that the artist used to take Percocet, a painkiller, and "had a drug problem." Oxycodone and codeine identified as the reason behind his death are found in the painkiller.

Juice WRLD often sang about his own drug use and rapped about getting high on 'lean' - a codeine cough medicine concoction. Lyrics to his track "Lean With Me" released in 2018 are: "Lean with me, pop with me. Get high with me if you rock with me. Smoke with me, drink with me. F**ked up liver with some bad kidneys."

"Music to be Murdered By," a 20-track collection that has been recently released by rapper Eminem, marks the last contribution of Juice WRLD in the music industry.

Meanwhile, a message was posted from Juice WRLD's Twitter account on behalf of his family and friends that said his unreleased music and other projects which he was working on will be shared with the public.