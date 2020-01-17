Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich had gone on a romantic gateway just weeks before reports of them having trouble in their marriage surfaced in the media.

According to US Weekly, the actress and the NHL player had attended fun-filled couples retreat at the recently opened Nobu Hotel Los Cabos in Mexico in November, along with Julianne's brother Derek Hough and his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert.

"Dancing With the Stars" alum Brooke Burke and her boyfriend Scott Rigsby were also present on the romantic vacation. The couples were spotted soaking up the sun and relishing margaritas near their private cabanas. The group of six was also joined by Mario and Courtney Lopez, Erika Christensen and actress Dania Ramirez for a dinner at the posh restaurant, reports the outlet.

Speculations of trouble in paradise started surfacing after the "Footloose" actress was spotted without her wedding ring during co-hosting NBC's "New Year's Eve" with Carson Daly, and in pictures on her Instagram account. At the same time, Laich was sharing cryptic posts on Instagram that spoke about him wanting to explore his "sexuality" and moving onto a "new stage" in his life.

However, amid reports of separation, the couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment at the Hollywood Burbank Airport just last week. The 31-year-old picked up her hockey star husband and gave him a nice long hug before driving off together. Though Hough still chose not to wear her wedding ring, Laich was spotted wearing his, as can be seen in a video of the moment captured by TMZ.

According to a report in People, an insider says Hough still loves Laich, but there have been troubles in their marriage as she has become a completely different person.

"Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of 'no limits, no rules' mantra, and that doesn't vibe with being a wife," the insider said, adding, "It's still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him."