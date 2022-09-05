Many fans are asking if a "Jump Force 2" release date is coming. While there is no official word from either Bandai Namco or developer Spike Chunsoft at the moment, it has not stopped fans from making their own speculations.

When is the 'Jump Force 2' release date coming?

At the moment, neither publisher Bandai Namco nor developer Spike Chunsoft has made any confirmation that they are working on a sequel to the hit game. But considering its popularity among gamers, some believe that it's only a matter of time before an announcement for a "Jump Force 2" release date will eventually arrive.

In fact, there are speculations that say the game's launch is to happen in 2023. There are even speculations as to the platforms the game will launch. However, better take these speculations with a grain of salt as there appears to be no basis for these predictions.

"While we do not have a confirmed Jump Force 2 Release Date, the game has an unofficial release window sometime in 2023," OMGGamer wrote. "Jump Force Season 2 will be released on platforms such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Bandai Namco may launch the game on various other gaming consoles later in time."

Factors that might affect its release

Just like any other game, the original "Jump Force" game has its fair share of critics. Some say that player movements were extremely stiff and that bugs were actively present in the game, according to DigiStatement.

However, the same source said that now is probably a good time to release a second game as long as the devs have realized their past mistakes and hope to deliver a better sequel. In addition, the anime on which the game is based has become more popular, so there's already a huge market waiting to be tapped.

"The game has already blown its first chance, but all our anime fans here do love a good redemption arc," Digi Statement added. "And now that anime has become so mainstream, it is the best time for an anime game to be made."