Director Colin Trevorrow shared on social media on Wednesday, that filming for "Jurassic World: Dominion" will be on hold following reports that there are a few production members who tested positive for COVID-19.

The filmmaker tweeted that subsequent tests came back negative for COVID-19. But to be safe, production is on hold for a couple of weeks to abide by "safety protocols."

Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion. All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols weâ€™re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon. pic.twitter.com/DxuqX9UdgX — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 7, 2020

A representative for Universal Pictures likewise confirmed the short break in a statement published by Variety.

"Late last night, we were informed that the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19. Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating," reads the statement.

The spokesperson added that those who have come into contact with the concerned crew members are also in isolation. Filming is temporarily on hold and "will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines."

"Jurassic World: Dominion" was among the first to resume production in the U.K. after a months-long hiatus since March. They implemented strict and rigorous safety measures to ensure everyone involved is COVID-19 free. They frequently conduct tests and isolate the cast and crew in a hotel. The movie reportedly still has three more weeks left of material to film.

It is not known if any of the major stars in the movie have contracted the disease. The sequel will see the return of Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. Original "Jurassic World" cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will also reprise their characters, Dr. Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, and Ian Malcolm, respectively.

Pratt recently took to Instagram to announce the new release date of the movie. It was initially scheduled for July 2021, but because of the delays amid the pandemic, it was rescheduled to June 2022.

Howard, on the other hand, expressed her gratitude that Trevorrow decided to pause production and prioritise the health and safety of everyone involved with "Jurassic World: Dominion." She said she cannot wait to finish filming a movie that she has "never been more excited for" in her life.