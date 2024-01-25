Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has singled out defender Joe Gomez with praise, calling the Englishman a "life-saver" after the Reds reached the Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool defeated Fulham 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals on Wednesday, to book a meeting with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Klopp and Co entered the second leg of the semi-finals at Craven Cottage with a 2-0 lead. Luis Diaz's first-half goal saw the Anfield side progress to the final before Fulham's Issa Diop netted one as a consolation. But Liverpool managed to hold on and they will play in the final on Feb. 25 at the iconic Wembley.

Gomez, who has played across positions in Liverpool's defence over the last few months, produced yet another impressive performance as a left-back.

Jurgen Klopp: Joe Gomez is top-class

Speaking during the post-match conference on Wednesday, Klopp said that Gomez has played a key role in the side during their regular left-back Andy Robertson's absence.

"Without Joe nothing would've happened in the last pretty much 13, 14 weeks since Robbo is out.

"Yes, because he could play there, but the things we could do with Trent [Alexander-Arnold] when we brought Joey on, I don't exactly [know] how many games [he] played now this year, but I would say 20-something already. Not only games, [he] played exceptional today again," added Klopp.

The fact that the 26-year-old defender has never scored for Liverpool has been discussed a lot lately and Klopp opened about the same, saying that's alright as he has been a life-saver in the time of crisis at Anfield.

"He's a real defender and he comes inside. He's doing that really well. He tried a couple of times obviously to finish the discussion about not scoring. I would say for my taste from a bit too far but it's still alright.

"He is a life-saver, to be honest, that he was here, that he could play, and people forget how important Joey was in the best years we had," the German boss added of Gomez, who has played over 200 games for the Reds.

Klopp further backed Gomez and said that the English defender had played a lot of games in the season Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League as "he's a top-class player".

Jurgen Klopp also hails Nunez, Diaz

Meanwhile, Klopp also hailed the South American duo of Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Speaking of Diaz, the head coach said that the Colombian striker is a combination of excellent speed, great power and technique and that's "outstanding". Klopp also praised Nunez even though the Uruguayan striker did not create many chances against Fulham on Wednesday.

"I liked Darwin [Nunez]'s performance a lot today as well, to be honest. He was maybe not involved in these kind of finish situations, but to defend him is a nightmare, to be honest. He was everywhere, he kept the ball and all these kind of things," added Klopp.

Liverpool and Chelsea last played each other in the Carabao Cup final in the 2021-22 season, where the Reds emerged victorious as they lifted the trophy for a record ninth time. Liverpool defeated Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, with the Reds' goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher also scoring from the spot.

However, Klopp's side cannot take Chelsea lightly as the Blues are coming on the back of an inspiring 6-1 victory after losing the first leg of the semi-finals 1-0 to Middlesbrough.

Liverpool have a busy period coming up in the next two weeks, with the side scheduled to play at least four games. The Anfield side's next fixture is on Sunday, an FA Cup fourth-round game against Norwich City. Following this, they have three crucial Premier League games lined up, against Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley on Feb. 1, 4 and 10, respectively.

The Reds are currently five points clear at the top of the 2023-24 Premier League table, but second-placed Manchester City have played a game less.