Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood reportedly wants to make a "dream" move to FC Barcelona.

Greenwood, who is currently on a season-long loan at La Liga side Getafe, has informed his representatives that he wishes to complete a sensational switch to Barcelona, calling it a "dream move". The young English forward is close to making a summer move to Camp Nou, reported The Sun.

Barcelona have been monitoring Greenwood's situation all season and the English forward has netted five goals and four assists in 19 appearances in all competitions for Getafe. With the 22-year-old winger performing well in Spain, he has attracted interest from other top clubs including Atletico Madrid and AC Milan.

It was earlier reported that Getafe approached Manchester United with a £40m bid to sign Greenwood permanently in the January transfer window but the Old Trafford club rejected it.

Erik ten Hag aware of Mason Greenwood's situation

A source close to the English media outlet revealed that both parties are interested in a move and the next step is for Barcelona and Manchester United to "come to an agreement". The anonymous source also confirmed that the Red Devils have decided to sell Greenwood and head coach Erik ten Hag has accepted that the forward won't be returning to Old Trafford.

Some reports are suggesting that with Greenwood's loan deal with Getafe ending at the end of the 2023-24 campaign, his future is a "top priority" for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

"As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step," the source added.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are certain that Greenwood has all the qualities to take the team to the "next level". The Sun report has also claimed that Manchester United will likely include a series of add-ons in any deal that will depend on how many games Greenwood plays for the Catalan club, and possibly for England.

Mason Greenwood 'happy' at Getafe

Greenwood recently stated that he has been "happy" even since he moved to Getafe.

"I adapted pretty quickly. [My] team-mates took me under their wing and I've just been happy ever since, coming here and training, playing the games. I'm happy. The fans mean a lot to me. The best feeling so far is when I scored my first goal here at the stadium and it meant a lot to me, I heard the fans quite a lot," said Greenwood in a recent interview.

Greenwood moved to Getafe on loan in September 2023 after Manchester United announced the previous month that he wouldn't play for them again.

The decision came after allegations of attempted rape, assault and controlling coercive behaviour against him were dropped by the CPS when a key witness refused to co-operate with the prosecution. Even though the charges were dropped, Manchester United launched an internal investigation of their own into Greenwood's conduct and kept him suspended on full pay of £75,000-a-week.

Greenwood's Getafe are currently placed 10th in the 2023-24 La Liga table with 26 points from 21 games. Getafe's next game is on January 29 where they will take on Granada in the Spanish top flight.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in eighth place on the Premier League table. The Old Trafford side has 32 points from 21 matches and they are 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool FC. Ten Hag and Co are next in action on Sunday when they face off against Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Red Devils' next Premier League appearance is on Feb. 2 when they take on Wolves in an away fixture.