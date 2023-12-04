Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his side was "a bit dumb" in their dramatic 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool extended their perfect run at Anfield to 11 wins from 11 home matches in the 2023-24 campaign, although the Reds were close to dropping points until the final few minutes. Reds vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold netted an 88th-minute winner as the hosts produced a mind-blowing comeback to beat Fulham in a seven-goal thriller.

"The feeling after the game was exceptional, to be honest. During the game, it was slightly different in moments. I told the boys after the game, the game turned out as the game we saw because we were a bit dumb," said Klopp after the game on Sunday.

Klopp: Liverpool should have scored more

Speaking of Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez' missed chances, Klopp said his side was unlucky with the Uruguayan's strikes only landing on the crossbar. He added that the Reds should have scored in such situations.

As many as four goals were scored in the first half alone. After Mohamed Salah had an early effort ruled out for offside, Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring in the match. An extraordinary free-kick from the right-back beat Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno into the back of the net. At the same time, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored an even better goal, his first for Liverpool. It was a thunderbolt from 30 yards.

But Fulham's Harry Wilson, a former Liverpool player, and Kenny Tete both punished the Anfield side for their poor defending. Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid then headed the Craven Cottage side into the lead in the 80th minute. While Fulham looked set to end the Reds' 13-month unbeaten streak at home in the Premier League, Klopp and Co saved their record in a span of two minutes.

Trailing 3-2 in the 87th minute, Liverpool equalised as Japanese defensive midfielder Wataru Endo scored his first Premier League goal. Seconds later, Alexander-Arnold completed a memorable comeback.

We will never forget this win, says Klopp

In the ongoing season, no team has won more points from losing positions (15) than Liverpool in the Premier League. Klopp's boys pulled off a nail-biting comeback and did it with four brilliant strikes.

"I saw a few games, but I never saw a game with this amount of worldies, to be honest. I don't think anybody would have thought before the game Liverpool vs Fulham would be a game you will never forget in your life. But you're welcome. Whoever was here today will never forget it in their lives," said Klopp.

Adding further about Liverpool's performance, Klopp said that they changed the system a couple of times and that worked out in the end. "It is not always the case, but today it worked out and then it ends up in a high-intense, hectic period where we have a completely calm situation – the ball to Mo, Mo to Wata and Wata fires into the far corner, completely free. Before that it was not once the case," explained Klopp.

Even though Fulham pushed Liverpool to the edge, they do not have a good history at Anfield. The Cottagers had won just two of their past 36 visits coming into Sunday's fixture and had never before scored more than once in the Premier League at Anfield.

Meanwhile, later in the day, Manchester City were held at a 3-3 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium. Liverpool now have 31 points, one more than City. As a result, the Reds have pipped City to second place in the Premier League table. The Reds also cut leaders Arsenal's lead at the top of the table to two points.

Liverpool's next fixture is an away league game against Sheffield United on Wednesday at Bramall Lane.