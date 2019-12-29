Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are very much in love. The 25-year-old singer doesn't leave any opportunity to tease his model wife. Bieber took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a series of videos of him playing hockey with a group of friends.

Justin Bieber also made an impromptu naughty comment about his wife Hailey Bieber, E!News reports. "Like my wife always says... I got good hands," he captioned the video. His fans and followers were amused and commented with laughing emojis.

The "Sorry" singe teased fans with several cryptic messages about his new music on Saturday. Bieber made an announcement on Christmas Eve that he will be releasing his new album and going on tour in 2020. This was announced in a YouTube trailer.

In the 90-second video, there was a snippet of his forthcoming single "Yummy" that will release on Friday, January 3. The song is his first advanced track from his upcoming 2020 studio album. "I feel like this is different than the previous albums, just because of where I'm at in my life," Bieber said.

The singer said he is excited to perform and tour his highly-anticipated album. "It's the music that I love the most out of anything I've done," Bieber added. Besides, this isn't all the "Baby" singer also teased an upcoming docu-series.

The release date of Bieber's fifth studio album has not yet been given. His album is still untitled. His North American arena/stadium tour launches May 14 at Century Link Field, Seattle and wraps up on September 26 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Billboard reports.

Bieber's last album, "Purpose" was released in 2015 and earned him his sixth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. He has been active over the past year on the Billboard charts with his collaboration with Ed Sheeran, "I Don't Care" and the remix of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy".

In recent months, the singer teamed up with country duo Dan + Shay for the hit "10,000" hours, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.