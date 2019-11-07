Justin Theroux is using his social media presence to ask people, and his fellow actors, to adopt puppies from an animal shelter in California. He specifically named his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston and singer Selena Gomez.

"The Leftovers" star and his four-legged friend Kuma were working at Ventura when they realized that they were right next to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter. They decided to drop by and pay a visit to the puppies as well as meet the "human saints" who are taking care of them.

On his Instagram, the "Lady and the Trump" actor mentioned the names of the adorable puppies they met that are ready for adoption.

"We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... Like ZUMO, SHOTTI ... A puppy that doesn't even HAVE name yet... AND... a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us," Theroux wrote along with pictures and videos he took of the puppies.

In the video, the puppy named Stella looked so terrified that she was shaking from where she was lying down on her bed. The last video shows a dog barking for attention. Meanwhile, the photos show all the adoptable puppies looking so sad. Their eyes were practically pleading for someone to bring them to their homes.

Theroux reflected on how Kuma used to be just like those who do not have a forever home. He wrote that during their visit, Kuma demanded that they do something, at the very least make the adoption process easier, so the actor paid for all the adoption fees. Now, he is asking for generous and kind-hearted people to open their doors to a puppy or two.

"Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you'll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you," he added.

Theroux just knows the right person, his ex-wife, whom he previously shared their adopted dog Dolly. Sadly, the dog died in July according to Eonline. The actor tagged Aniston in his post, telling her that now she is on Instagram, she is going to get a lot of mentions too. He also included the "Lose You To Love Me" singer and wrote, "sorry Selena, you know the drill."