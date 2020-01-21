Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake put on a united front while out and about in New York City on Sunday, Jan. 19, months after the singer's PDA night with Alisha Wainwright.

Onlookers claimed the couple looked happy and they were all smiles. They reportedly went for a stroll around their Tribeca neighborhood. Biel and Timberlake seemed to have put their marriage drama behind as they appeared to be in good spirits.

"It was chilly, but they looked cozy arm-in-arm. They were both in a great mood, smiling and chatting," a source told People, adding that the family was complete over the weekend. Their four-year-old son Silas was off from school because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and he traveled to NYC to be with his parents. The family is staying at their Tribeca apartment.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Hold Hands in New York City Following Scandal with Costar https://t.co/FnwgyZ3ZB2 — People (@people) January 21, 2020

The outing comes after Biel and Timberlake were spotted having an intimate dinner at Los Angeles' Hotel Bel Air earlier this month. It is said they stayed at the hotel for four nights with their son. An onlooker claimed they looked happy as they ate food from each other's plates and finished their dinner in a good mood.

Their public appearance together comes after speculations that there is trouble in their marriage after Timberlake was caught in a PDA moment with Alisha Wainwright in November. Leaked photos and videos showed the 38-year-old singer holding hands with his "Palmer" co-star. They were spotted having a drink with friends at a building balcony following a break from filming. Friends claimed nothing romantic is going on with the actors and that they only had drinks.

The "Can't Stop This Feeling" hitmaker has since apologised to his wife over his "lack of judgement" while under the influence of alcohol. He wrote a public apology on Instagram. Biel has not commented on the incident and neither has Wainwright despite being questioned by paparazzi.

Biel and Timberlake's outing also comes after Wainwright broke her social media silence months after the drama. She took to Instagram in January to promote Season 2 of the Netflix series "Raising Dion." Timberlake has also been leaving flirty comments on his wife's Instagram posts.