Juventus FC bosses are reportedly aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe as a long-term replacement for their star, Cristiano Ronaldo. They are reportedly plotting a mind boggling £335 million transfer for the Frenchman.

Although Ronaldo is not reported to be leaving his current employers, his age is indeed a matter of anxiety for football supporters. Juve bosses know that the Portuguese star won't be able to continue at the top level for more than another 5 years.

The Old Lady cannot depend on only one player to help them revive their status as European giants. Therefore, they are looking for someone who has been on the biggest stage. Right now, Mbappe is one of the most successful young footballers in the world.

Mbappe already won the FIFA World Cup last year, as a teenager. In the process, he helped France lift their second World Cup after a gap of 20 years since 1998. Currently, he is an asset to Paris Saint-Germain on the club level.

Spanish giants Real Madrid CF are also interested in signing the pacy forward. At this moment, as Express reports, Juve is calculating the amount of money they will need to sign Mbappe. They are also considering if the hefty sum would be worth the deal.

Sources claim that the minimum transfer fee required to sign Mbappe would be no less than £160 million (180 million euros). However, the Frenchman's seasonal wages would never be less than £34.5m (40 million euros). Hence, if Mbappe signs with Juve for a five-year deal, the deal would cost the Italian side a whopping £335 million.

Juve bosses are hopeful that Mbappe's inclusion to the squad will help the club generate additional commercial revenue. With Ronaldo and Mbappe playing together, brands would certainly find a sponsorship deal lucrative.

In a recent interview, former Fulham player Brian McBride claimed that Mbappe should make a move to Manchester United and not to any other European club. He said, "Real Madrid and Barcelona - who wouldn't want to have balls played to you from Messi? Whereas Real Madrid are in a little downward turn. But if you really want to say 'I've brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be in the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go."