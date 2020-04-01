Cristiano Ronaldo might have to leave Juventus to minimise the financial damage caused to his club because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

There are concerns regarding the pandemic's longevity and the long-term economic impact it would bring. Reportedly, the Serie A leaders might face challenges affording Ronaldo's spectacular £500,000-a-week contract when the sport returns to normal.

The 35-year-old Portuguese has already agreed to a pay cut amounting to four months' wages as a means of helping alleviate the club's current financial turmoil. CR7's teammates and manager Maurizio Sarri also followed suit.

After the players agreed to accept a reduction in pay from March to June, the club is expected to save approximately £80 million.

Italy remains the hardest hit country than any other in the world by COVID- 19. The country's death toll is now way higher than China, where the outbreak originated. Italy recorded more than 12,000 deaths already, and it has over 105,000 confirmed cases and still rising.

Two years ago, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in Turin from Madrid and is currently earning £28 million per year. Such an amount might prove to be too much for the Old Lady during the post-crisis period.

Marca listed some possible scenarios that might help the club restore their financial balance.

The Portuguese international might have to move abroad in exchange for £62 million. However, nothing is concrete yet. Juventus might still want Ronaldo to stay at the Allianz Stadium until his contract ends in 2022, with an extra one-year extension until 2023.

In case the executives at Juve wish for the 35-year-old Portuguese legend to stay, they might say goodbye to former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The Welshman earns £400,000 per week in Juve, but hasn't been as effective as the team's leadership would have expected. Last summer, Sarri signed Ramsey on a free transfer.

As of now, Ronaldo is self-isolating in his native Madeira with his mother Dolores, four children and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portugal international left Italy after his teammate, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for COVID-19 about three weeks ago. Juventus played their last game before the lockdown period on March 8, when they beat Serie A rivals Inter Milan.

Since 2018, after Ronaldo arrived at Turin, he has scored 42 goals in 53 appearances.

He continued breaking individual records but couldn't help his team excel in the UEFA Champions League. He also hasn't won another Ballon d'Or after leaving Real Madrid.