Juventus FC currently owns one of the greatest players in world football, Cristiano Ronaldo. But now, they want to level up their squad as the team bosses aim to sign someone as responsible and talented as Ronaldo, but relatively younger.

The club has already prepared a list of potential players whom they might approach next season. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are two of the biggest targets that the Italian champions are eyeing on. To successfully sign either of these players, Juve is preparing a budget exceeding £260 million.

Paris Saint-Germain's Mbappe has been the talk of the football world ever since he won the FIFA World Cup with France. He is both young and extremely talented. A possible asset to help Juve cross the finish line. The Frenchman's fantastic pace in front of the opponent's goal is enviable for many and Juve wants to utilise such a magical talent.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg's Haaland has recently gained a lot of attention. This season, he is the highest goal scorer in the UCL with 6 goals to his name. The 19-year old has scored a total of 20 goals this season across all competitions.

Juventus wants to reposition itself as one of the European elites. That's only possible if they win the UEFA Champions League. Over the last few years, they came close to the European title, but had to remain content with the second-best position. The team owners want to change the club's fate. As a result, Juve has been spending higher amounts on transfer deals.

They bought Ronaldo from Madrid to Turin last year, but the Portuguese talisman isn't getting any younger. Juve wants to conquer the European crown within a couple of years. Hence, they feel that the 34-year old will need someone as competent as him to assist the club in the coming years.

As Daily Mail reports, the president of Juve's shareholders, Paolo Aicardi, mapped out the club's 3-year plan to usher in a new generation of stars. The Italian club wants to maintain its dominance in the Serie A and simultaneously wants to become regular favourites for the Champions League.

Aicardi reportedly said, "When Cristiano, the number one, arrived, it was made clear that now any player can choose Juventus ahead of Real Madrid, Manchester United or Barca. Today everything is possible and the signing of [Matthijs] De Ligt is proof of that. Our next idea is to sign the new Cristiano Ronaldo, but a younger version."