Popular K-pop girl band Blackpink has teamed up with Selena Gomez for their upcoming new single.

Blackpink and Selena Gomez took to their respective social media accounts to announce the collaboration for the untitled track which is due to be released on Friday, Aug. 28. The song will be the four-member band's second single from their forthcoming debut album, "Blackpink: The Album," which is due to be out on Oct. 2.

"So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!" the "Lose You to Love Me" singer wrote on Instagram alongside a cover art announcing the same.

The 28-year-old also tagged the band's members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisamark in the post. Blackpink shared the same picture on its Instagram account, tagging Gomez, who responded to the post by commenting with a red heart emoji.

The new single is a follow-up to the girl band's recently released track "How You Like That", which surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify within a month.

The South Korean singers had previously collaborated with Lady Gaga in May. The four musicians had featured on the Grammy-winner's upbeat track "Sour Candy", from her album "Chromatica."

Meanwhile, Gomez released her third solo studio album, "Rare," in January this year. She subsequently announced that she will be launching a new makeup line, named "Rare Beauty." The project is expected to be launched at Sephora and on RareBeauty.com on Thursday, Sept. 3.

An Instagram page has already been created for the upcoming beauty line, which is expected to debut with 48 shades of foundation and concealer. While announcing the project, the "Fetish" hitmaker had revealed that she has been working on it for two years.

Gomez is currently busy in her 10-part quarantine cooking series, "Selena + Chef", which will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, at 3:01/2:01c. The "Disney" alum will also flaunt her acting talents once again as she has been confirmed to star alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in their upcoming Hulu series- "Only Murders in the Building."