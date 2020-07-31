Fans may have noticed that songstress Selena Gomez has been social distancing from social media. The award-winning star may have taken a break from posting frequently on her Instagram account.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker took to her Instagram account to update her 184 million followers about what she has been up to while she is away from social media. On Thursday, she posted a video with a quick message for her fans. She expressed her love for them and thanked them for supporting her always. Gomez also went on to explain why she decided to reduce posting updates on Instagram.

"I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just... joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me," said the UNICEF ambassador in her video message.

Meanwhile, she updated the fans that she has made learning her priority and she will soon share "personal stuff" and what she has been doing with them.

"And, I've taken the time to learn, truly learn about what's going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I'm going to be a little bit more involved and I'm just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon," Gomez said. Watch the full message below.

In addition, she posted a picture of herself playing guitar in the corner of her room, by the window side. The new post not only tells what she has been up to but also gives a glimpse of her new house.

"Things I've been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons," the caption reads.

Gomez's latest posts come a week after her birthday posts. The singer has not been completely absent from social media. She has been keeping her fans updated but not so often.